Tesla China is still pulling lots of customers as Q4 enters final weeks

By

Tesla China delivery centers are reportedly still extremely busy as Q4 2024 enters its final weeks.

Provided that Tesla China continues its momentum, the electric vehicle maker may have a shot at achieving CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious delivery target for 2024.

The reports:

Videos shared on social media suggest that Tesla’s delivery centers in China are still packed with numerous customers.

This was particularly the case at Tesla’s Minhang Delivery Center in Shanghai, which has been extremely busy.

EV enthusiasts have noted that Chinese customers tend to purchase significant household items for shared use during the holiday season, which covers December until New Year’s Day and the Spring Festival.

Tesla’s premium all-electric cars are becoming popular options for consumers who wish to acquire a significant item during China’s holiday season.

This weekend was notably busy at various Tesla Delivery Centers, with significant activity particularly noted at Tesla's Minhang Delivery Center in Shanghai on December 7. Given this high level of engagement, there's a strong possibility we might see a record-breaking week in… pic.twitter.com/s6ZHbSTSO9 — DriveGreenLiveGreen (@DriveGreen80167) December 9, 2024

Tesla China’s efforts:

Tesla China has been putting in a lot of effort into attracting local customers.

Over the past weeks, the company has launched an RMB 10,000 discount on select Model Y variants. It also extended a five-year zero-interest financing deal for both the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla China’s efforts seem to be working, as hinted at in vehicle registration data. In the week ending December 8, Tesla China saw 21,900 insurance registrations, the second highest this year so far.

Time: Early December 2024, Location: Tesla Delivery Center in Minhang, Shanghai. The delivery center was packed with people, bustling with crowds.



December, extending into January and February of 2025, includes the two major holidays, New Year's Day and the Spring Festival. For… pic.twitter.com/newIT5PcTc — faultbugs (@faultbugs) December 11, 2024

Elon Musk’s target:

Elon Musk has stated that he believes Tesla could match its 2023 delivery numbers. For Tesla to achieve this, the company would have to deliver a record 515,000 vehicles this Q4 2024.

China is one of Tesla’s largest markets, so a strong performance in the domestic Chinese segment this Q4 2024 could put the company within striking distance of Musk’s ambitious delivery goals for the year.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla China is still pulling lots of customers as Q4 enters final weeks