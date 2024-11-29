By

A number of banks in the Philippines recently promoted their financing packages for Tesla customers in the country. While the financing packages would likely attract a good number of customers to the electric vehicle maker, the interest rates for Model 3 and Model Y loans in the Philippines are extremely high.

Tesla made waves in the Philippines after it opened its flagship store in Taguig, Manila. The electric vehicle maker also incited quite a lot of conversations among local car enthusiasts when it requested that its flagship store not be called a dealership. For now, orders for the Model 3 and Model Y have been opened in the Philippines, with deliveries for the vehicle expected in early 2025.

A look at Tesla Philippines’ order pages for the Model 3 and Model Y shows that financing deals are currently offered by two Philippine-based banks, UnionBank and RCBC. In a recent announcement, UnionBank noted that it would offer a faster approval process for Tesla customers in the country who wish to purchase their all-electric vehicles through a bank loan. RCBC, on the other hand, announced a fully digital auto loan process designed for Tesla customers in the country.

“As one of Tesla’s preferred financial providers in the Philippines, UnionBank is making it easier for more Filipinos to unlock the future of electric driving… With competitive interest rates and a streamlined application process, UnionBank is dedicated to providing a seamless experience for those looking to make the move to electric driving,” UnionBank noted in a statement.

While these initiatives from UnionBank and RCBC will likely make Teslas more attractive for Filipino drivers, the high interest rates involved in the actual loans for the Model 3 and Model Y could effectively result in the two mainstream all-electric vehicles only being attainable to higher-tier customers. This is because, as per Tesla Philippines’ official website, a 60-month loan for a Model 3 or Model Y with a 20% downpayment involves a whopping Add-on rate of 29%.

Unfortunately, extremely high interest rates for auto loans are not unusually high in the Philippines. This is one of the reasons why some mainstream cars such as the Toyota Camry or even the Corolla are perceived as premium vehicles by some local consumers. Hopefully, Tesla Philippines could eventually come up with a way to offer the Model 3 and Model Y with a lower APR. If Tesla Philippines could accomplish this, it could effectively result in a mainstream EV revolution in the country.

