Tesla plans to bring Cybertruck to new market for a big advantage

Tesla aims to bring the all-electric Cybertruck to a brand new market in what the company believes will be a massive advantage.

Tesla currently offers the Cybertruck in three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Although there are some countries where the pickup has been seen, it is not available worldwide, primarily due to its size.

However, Tesla plans to expand Cybertruck into other markets. The company has suggested revising the design to make it smaller and more compact for some markets like Europe and China. At the same time, other regions would get the same, massive truck available for sale in North America.

One of the regions it wants to bring the Cybertruck to is Australia. This comes straight from the source, as Tesla’s Country Director for both Australia and New Zealand, Thom Drew, said the automaker is currently “in conversations” to bring the Cybertruck to the land down under for one distinct reason: there is nothing quite like it on the market for Australian buyers currently.

Advertisement

He said (via Chasing Cars):

“The only [product] we’re missing at the moment that we really want here is the Cybertruck, and we are in conversations trying to make that happen. That’s something we are trying to influence. There is still nothing here that is a real workhorse, full EV that has the range and capability that Cybertruck does. We think there is a real gap in the market that still needs to be filled and we would love to be the ones to do it first.”

The need for a large, workhorse pickup seems to be something that Tesla has recognized in Australia, as its market has adopted EVs, but not of this size or use case.

He continued:

“We want it here. Part of the tour was to get fresh eyes onto it, get a true perception of what people think about it and what the potential demand might be…we have a couple more that have just arrived. We are really gunning for feedback, helping us to hopefully bring it to market.”

Advertisement

Drew has already pushed heavily for Cybertruck to make its way to Australia, but it is going to take some work. Tesla needs to see enough demand for the vehicle in the country before it will commit to a widespread effort to sell the truck.

It would be big for Tesla to start offering the Cybertruck in a region outside of North America, especially as the company has fans all across the globe.

An abbreviated version of the pickup could be just the thing if this first effort in Australia does not end successfully, although Australia does not have the same space and size issue that other markets have.

Nevertheless, Cybertruck would be a pleasant offering for those in the country who have the need for utilitarian applications and prefer an electric powertrain.