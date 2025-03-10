The ill-fated Tesla Cybertruck used in the Trump Las Vegas hotel car bombing incident in January has seemingly been listed on an online vehicle auction website.

The historic Cybertruck was spotted on the IAA website by Tesla enthusiasts on social media platform X.

A Cybertruck Car Bomb

Back in January, a shocking incident unfolded as a rented Cybertruck was reported to have exploded outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel. Following the explosion, authorities noted that they were investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism.

While Tesla critics immediately blamed the Cybertruck and mocked the vehicle for its alleged critical safety flaws, investigations revealed that the all-electric pickup truck had been loaded with incendiary materials on its bed, which were then detonated. Tragically, the driver of the Cybertruck passed away in the incident. Seven bystanders also suffered minor injuries.

Elon Musk Weighs In

As it turned out, the Cybertruck actually ended up protecting the Trump hotel and nearby civilians. As could be seen in videos of the incident, the Cybertruck mostly contained the explosion by directing the blast upwards. The bed remained largely intact even after the explosion as well.

Elon Musk later noted that the ill-fated Cybertruck’s battery pack never actually caught fire during the explosion, so once the unit is back at Tesla, the company will be repairing the vehicle to get it back on the road. Musk’s comments caught the attention of many, as such a repair would likely be monumental, and if successful, a true testament to the Cybertruck’s durability. Credit: IAA

Cybertruck at Auction

As could be seen on the IAA’s official website, the ill-fated Cybertruck has seemingly been listed on its vehicle auction platform, suggesting that Tesla did not retrieve the truck following its explosive incident. Interestingly enough, the listing does state that the vehicle is “not ready for sale” as of yet. A look at the historic Cybertruck’s “Bid Information” section on the IAA’s website shows that an auction is not assigned as well.

It remains to be seen why the Cybertruck used in the Las Vegas Trump hotel car bombing incident has seemingly ended up on the IAA’s website. Hopefully, Tesla will still acquire the vehicle, at least just as a monument to the toughness of the Cybertruck—even in explosive scenarios.