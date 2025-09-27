Elon Musk
Tesla pleads with Trump White House not to bail on crucial climate standards
Tesla pleaded with the Trump White House not to bail on crucial climate standards that would help keep vehicle emissions in check, warning of human dangers related to greenhouse gases.
Tesla wrote that the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent proposal to roll back standards for tailpipe emissions would be a major setback in the fight to limit damage to the climate.
It suggested that abandoning the standards “would give a pass to engine and vehicle manufacturers for all measurement, control, and reporting of GHG emissions for any highway engine and vehicle,” Reuters said in its report.
Trump has been a critic of environmental standards, and earlier this week, during a speech with the U.N., said that climate change was “the greatest con-job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion.”
Tesla’s tone on the potential rollback of climate standards was countered by that of General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, and “nearly all other major automakers,” who requested the EPA delay the emissions goals.
Tesla stands to gain a lot from the emissions push. Other automakers simply cannot compete with Tesla’s tech, charging infrastructure, or self-driving program, and they have a significant advantage as they started developing EV tech more than a decade ago.
Legacy automakers, on the other hand, have continued to develop EVs, but have not managed to manufacture anything of extreme interest to most car buyers.
Individually, they have not dented Tesla’s market share in the U.S., but collectively, because of more offerings and improvements to their lineups, they have managed to take some of Tesla’s sales away.
It’s taken all of them to truly compete with Tesla in the big picture. However, the other companies still need to rely on combustion engine vehicles, at least in the short term, to generate revenue.
Since these companies are not meeting emissions targets, they are required to pay Tesla for compliance credits, which the company generated $2.8 billion in revenue from last year.
Tesla said in its letter that the EPA’s consideration of rolling back standards is destructive to the innovation of the automotive industry:
“[It] undermines the stability of this program, diminishes the value of performance-based incentives that electric vehicle manufacturers accrue under the standards, and creates an uneven playing field – reducing the inducement for investment in vehicle innovation.”
With President Trump’s skepticism on the issue of vehicle emissions, things don’t look like they will go in Tesla’s favor with this particular request.
Elon Musk trolls Tesla stock skeptics after 23 percent one month boost
“A lot of people thought Tesla stock would collapse as the tax credits came to an end this month,” Musk wrote. “Guess not.”
Elon Musk spent some time trolling Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) skeptics following the company’s 23 percent boost over the past month.
Tesla’s rally on Wall Street over the past several weeks has completely erased any losses investors felt since the start of 2025. So far this year, shares have risen by over 13 percent.
Most of this has been evident over the past month, as the company has seen a nearly 25 percent increase in the past thirty days.
With the imminent abolishment of the $7,500 EV tax credit, some analysts and investors expected the stock to take a hit. It is no secret that the tax credit’s expiration will impact demand to some extent. In the short term, it has been strong for the company’s delivery outlook in Q3.
Musk trolled those who thought the stock would respond negatively to the tax credit going away:
A lot of people thought Tesla stock would collapse as the tax credits came to an end this month.
Guess not.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2025
The strength of Tesla shares over the past several weeks has prompted several analysts to adjust price targets and their firms’ overall outlook with the company’s automotive division, as well as its other projects.
Mizuho analysts pushed their price target from $375 to $450, mostly due to Tesla’s strength moving forward as a leader in the U.S. EV market.
Vijay Rakesh, managing director at the firm, wrote in a note to investors:
“We see TSLA maintaining key leadership in the U.S. BEV market despite some near-term challenges.”
Mizuho raises Tesla (TSLA) price target on stronger 2026 outlook
Some of this strength relies on the rollout of the lower-cost “Model 2,” which Tesla said it built the first production units of in its Q2 Earnings Shareholder Deck.
Goldman Sachs also increased its Tesla price target from $300 to $395, which is still below the current trading levels.
However, the firm is more bullish on the company’s humanoid robotics and autonomy projects:
“If Tesla can have [an] outsized share in areas such as humanoid robotics and autonomy, then there could be upside to our price target.”
Tesla shares are currently trading at $424.54 at the time of publication.
Elon Musk’s xAI wins federal AI contract as Grok undercuts ChatGPT
The deal provides access to Grok at $0.42 per organization, because of course it’s $0.42.
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has finalized a major agreement with Elon Musk’s xAI, making its Grok artificial intelligence models available to government agencies nationwide.
Announced on Thursday, the deal provides access to Grok at $0.42 per organization, one of the lowest pricing structures yet for AI services under GSA’s OneGov initiative. The contract runs until March 2027, marking the longest term for a OneGov AI agreement to date.
Low-cost access
The agreement covers both Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast, xAI’s advanced reasoning models, and includes dedicated engineering support for agencies adopting the tools, the GSA stated in a press release. Federal offices will also be able to pursue upgrade paths to enterprise subscriptions aligned with FedRAMP and Department of Defense security standards.
To make adoption easier, xAI will deliver training programs and tailored enablement services, helping agencies integrate AI models into existing workflows securely. The GSA emphasized that the contract is designed to accelerate responsible AI use while standardizing pricing and avoiding duplicative procurement deals across the government.
Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum is optimistic about Grok’s use in the federal government. “Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve—and to fulfilling President Trump’s promise that America will win the global AI race. We value xAI for partnering with GSA—and dedicating engineers—to accelerate the adoption of Grok to transform government operations,” he stated.
Expanding AI access
The Grok agreement is part of the broader OneGov Strategy, which was launched earlier this year to modernize federal technology acquisition. Under the initiative, agencies gain access to AI tools from leading providers at negotiated rates, ensuring consistent pricing and simplified procurement. Companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta have signed similar deals, but xAI’s contract is currently the longest in duration and lowest in cost. For context, OpenAI is charging government agencies $1 per year for ChatGPT, as noted in a Bloomberg News report.
Elon Musk, for his part, is grateful for the opportunity to use Grok in the federal government. “xAI has the most powerful AI compute and most capable AI models in the world. Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. Government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before,” he said.
xAI cofounder Ross Nordeen also shared his thoughts about the matter. “‘Grok for Government’ will deliver transformational AI capabilities at $0.42 per agency for 18 months, with a dedicated engineering team ensuring mission success. We will work hand in glove with the entire government to not only deploy AI, but to deeply understand the needs of our government to make America the world leader in advanced use of AI,” he said.
Tesla FSD V14 set for early wide release next week: Elon Musk
By V14.2, Musk stated that Tesla’s vehicles that are running FSD should feel “sentient.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently noted that Full Self-Driving (FSD) Version 14 will begin its early wide release next week.
Musk shared the update in a post on social media platform X.
FSD V14 rollout strategy
Musk’s comments about FSD V14’s release schedule came as a response to angel investor Jason Calacanis, who noted that his past few rides with a Hardware 4 Tesla running FSD V13.x were “absolutely perfect.” In his post, the Silicon Valley veteran indicated that there’s no shame in Tesla being extra careful with its rollout strategy for FSD.
Musk responded by stating that FSD V14.0 should go into early wide release next week. He also shared some information on the tentative rollout dates for the next FSD V14 updates. By V14.2, Musk stated that Tesla’s vehicles that are running FSD should feel “sentient.”
“Version 14.0 goes into early wide release next week, then 14.1 about 2 weeks later and finally 14.2. The car will feel almost like it is sentient being by 14.2,” Musk wrote in his post.
A “sentient” FSD
Musk’s recent announcement builds on weeks of teasers about the capabilities of FSD V14. He has described the system as the second most important AI/Autopilot update since FSD V12, which first reached Tesla employees in November 2023. Version 14 is expected to feature a tenfold increase in parameter count, a critical upgrade in the neural networks that are utilized by Tesla’s autonomous driving system.
One key improvement for FSD V14 will be fewer “nags,” or steering wheel prompts, which drivers have often criticized as annoying. While Musk has highlighted that FSD V14 is not the same as Tesla’s Unsupervised FSD that is being used in Austin’s Robotaxi fleet today, the update is still expected to be a transformative leap in capability nonetheless. “It feels alive,” Musk wrote in a post on X.
Elon Musk gives update on Tesla Optimus progress
