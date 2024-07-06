GM to pay $145.8 million fee for excess emissions

By

General Motors (GM) has been ordered to pay a fee of $145.8 million by U.S. regulators, after a multi-year investigation found that the automaker’s vehicles from certain years had emitted roughly 10 percent more carbon dioxide than previously known.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Wednesday that GM agreed to relinquish 50 million metric tons of carbon allowances previously claimed, following the investigation which found that 2012 to 2018 model year vehicles emitted around 10 percent more carbon emissions than indicated on compliance reports (via Automotive News).

In a separate statement, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the $145.8 million penalty, which GM will have to pay for failure to correctly report fuel economy compliance data. Additionally, the regulator has canceled 30.6 million GM fuel economy credits for 2008 to 2010 model year vehicles, in order to address compliance problems found by the EPA.

“[GM] has at all times complied with and adhered to all applicable laws and regulations in the certification and in-use testing of the vehicles in-question,” the automaker told Automotive News in a statement. “This is the best course of action to swiftly resolve outstanding issues with the federal government regarding this matter.”

The EPA has also said it does not plan to recall the GM vehicles involved, which include roughly 4.6 million full-size pickup trucks and SUVs, along with around 1.3 million mid-size SUVs, each segment coming from the 2012 to 2018 model years.

“EPA’s vehicle standards depend on strong oversight in order to deliver public health benefits in the real world,” said Michael Regan. “Our investigation has achieved accountability and upholds an important program that’s reducing air pollution and protecting communities across the country.”

The news comes as GM celebrated record electric vehicle (EV) sales in the second quarter of the year, and as the automaker continues to make investments into its EV program. In April, the automaker raised its 2024 financial guidance, noting that it expected to spend $11.5 billion, up from $10.5 billion, much of which includes the company’s EV battery cell manufacturing efforts.

