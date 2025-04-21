News
Tesla could face emissions credit tax in Washington
Tesla could face a new tax on the emissions credits it sells to other automakers, as introduced this month by legislators in the state of Washington.
As detailed in an op-ed from the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Democrats in Olympia have filed two companion bills proposing a 10 percent tax on the electric vehicle (EV) emissions credits Tesla sells, valued at roughly $1.79 billion globally last year. The emission credits market was created out of regulations requiring automakers to start phasing out gas vehicles, allowing Tesla, which only makes EVs, to sell the credits to gas automakers which aren’t able to meet the upcoming phase-out goals.
“The creation of these tradeable and bankable credits creates the opportunity for a financial windfall accruing to firms that are not burdened by the legacy production of internal combustion engine vehicle,” legislators wrote in the proposal. “It is the intent of the legislature to address this unintended outcome by taxing the windfall profits.”
Olympia Republicans went on to file a counter to the bill, which would effectively prohibit such a tax as well as “any other tax that applies to only one individual, business, or entity.”
Washington joined California in 2020 in setting regulations to phase out gas vehicles by 2035, requiring a maximum of 20 percent plugin hybrid vehicles sold in the year along with making 80 percent of the year’s sales fully electric. The initial phase-out regulations kick off in 2026, requiring automakers to make 35 percent of their new vehicles fully electric or plugin hybrids, before that level increases to 51 percent in 2028, and 68 percent in 2030.
Tesla’s vehicle sales in Washington made up just 10 percent of those sold in the state last year, while the company has about 54 percent of all emissions credits in the state, according to the Washington Policy Center.
The Wall Street Journal editorial calls the new proposals “abusive lawmaking,” saying that targeting a single company would be strongly opposed by progressives if it were suggested by the Trump administration. Additionally, the op-ed highlights that Tesla and CEO Elon Musk set the price for the emissions credits, meaning that they could simply charge automakers more for them to make up for money lost on the tax.
Rivian Boosts AI Strategy with Cohere CEO’s Board Appointment
Rivian has strengthened its AI strategy by appointing Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of generative AI startup Cohere, to its board. Gomez’s appointment was announced through a regulatory filing. The move underscores Rivian’s ambition to lead in automotive software and AI-driven autonomy.
Gomez is a data scientist and AI expert. He launched Cohere in 2019, focusing on AI foundation models for enterprises like Oracle and Notion. Gomez will be on Rivian’s board until 2026. His appointment expands Rivian’s board and aligns with the company’s $5.8 billion joint venture with Volkswagen Group to develop software. The venture leverages Rivian’s electrical architecture expertise, licensing intellectual property, and may sell tech to other firms in the future.
Gomez’s expertise is a strategic fit, with CEO RJ Scaringe stating the AI expert’s “thinking and expertise will support Rivian as we integrate new, cutting-edge technologies into our products, services, and manufacturing.”
Rivian’s AI efforts include an AI assistant for its EVs, which has been under development since 2023, according to the automaker’s Chief Software Officer Wassym Bensaid.
“The AI work, which is specifically on the orchestration layer or framework for an AI assistant, sits outside the joint venture with VW,” Bensaid told TechCrunch.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas sees Rivian’s value in its AI and autonomy potential, not just its EVs. “We see scope for Rivian to play a more important role in AI-enabled autonomy with potential milestones in 1H25,” Jonas said, highlighting the upcoming period as “consequential to determining Rivian’s place in the autonomous vehicle race.”
Jonas believes Rivian stands out as a non-Tesla, U.S.-based “software-defined” company with a fully integrated, AI-driven autonomous platform fueled by advances in generative AI and large language models.
Gomez’s board role positions Rivian to capitalize on AI innovations, enhancing its software leadership and autonomous vehicle development. As the EV maker navigates its Volkswagen partnership and internal AI projects, Gomez’s expertise could drive breakthroughs, reinforcing Rivian’s dual identity as an EV manufacturer and a tech innovator in a competitive landscape.
Tesla Model Y gets five-year, zero-interest financing deal in China
Tesla has launched a five-year, zero-interest financing deal for the new Model Y in China.
The program was announced by the electric vehicle maker through its official Weibo account.
Model Y Financing Program Details
The new five-year, zero-interest financing deal is available through June 30, and it applies to all Model Y variants, the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and long-range all-wheel-drive (AWD), which start at 263,500 yuan ($36,300) and 313,500 yuan ($42,950), respectively. Buyers can qualify for the program by paying a down payment of as low as 79,900 yuan ($10,950), with monthly payments starting at 3,060 yuan ($420).
It should be noted that prior to the recently announced program, Tesla China had offered a three-year, zero-interest financing deal for the new Model Y RWD and AWD.
New Model Y Sales So Far
Tesla’s new five-year, zero-interest financing program comes amidst heightened competition in China’s electric vehicle sector. For context, the company sold 74,127 vehicles domestically in March, up 18.8% year-over-year, as noted in a CNEV Post report. From this number, the Model Y accounted for 48,189 deliveries.
During the week of April 14-20, Tesla China also saw 6,800 new vehicle registrations, suggesting that Giga Shanghai is focusing on exports this month.
Other Updates And Incentives
Tesla China also extended an 8,000-yuan insurance subsidy for the Model 3 through April 30. A five-year, zero-interest financing program was launched for the all-electric sedan as well. To qualify, buyers would have to pay a down payment of as low as 79,900 yuan ($10,950), with monthly payments starting at 2,460 yuan ($340).
A new Star Diamond Black paint option for both the Model Y and Model 3 was also announced. Delivery times remain steady as well, with the Model Y RWD seeing a 2-4 week wait time and the Model Y Long Range AWD seeing a 3-5 week wait time. The Model 3 is listed with a 1-3 week wait time for all its variants.
Hyundai & Posco partner for US steel plant amid Trump tariff pause
Hyundai Motor Group and Posco Holdings have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on a U.S. steel plant in Louisiana, leveraging a three-month suspension on President Trump’s tariffs. The partnership strengthens Hyundai’s U.S. manufacturing strategy, which includes investing billions into the country to increase production.
Posco will take an equity stake in the Louisiana steel factory, which is set to begin production in 2029 with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tonnes, per a Hyundai Steel regulatory filing. The $5.8 billion project, part of Hyundai’s broader $21 billion U.S. investment unveiled last month with President Donald Trump, may see Posco sell some of the plant’s steel output. The initiative aligns with Hyundai’s efforts to localize production and mitigate tariff impacts.
President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on South Korea this month but paused the levies for three months later. In response to the impending Trump tariffs, Hyundai’s U.S. COO Claudia Marquez launched the Hyundai Assurance Program during the 2025 New York International Auto Show.
“When it comes to the customers, which again is tough and even for us just for planning purposes, what we wanted to make sure is that we have a plan, so we launched our Hyundai Assurance Program, which is confirming and assuring to customers that [prices] are not going to go up, at least this next couple of months,” Marquez said, emphasizing price stability.
Hyundai Motor Group has boosted production in the United States since President Donald Trump was reelected. The South Korean automaker wants to limit the impact of Trump’s tariffs through its plants in the United States, namely the factories in Georgia and Alabama.
“Hyundai Motor and its partners are investing $12.6 billion (18.4 trillion won) in an assembly plant and two battery joint ventures, enabling additional production capacity. The decision to make this investment was made during the first Trump administration,” said Hyundai’s President and CEO Jose Muñoz.
The Posco partnership enhances Hyundai’s supply chain resilience, which is critical as Trump’s tariffs loom. By 2029, the Louisiana plant could reduce reliance on imported steel, aligning with Trump’s domestic production goals. Hyundai’s strategic investments and Assurance Program position it to navigate trade uncertainties while reinforcing its presence in the U.S. market.
