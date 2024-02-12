Tesla Powerwall rebates are now available in Queensland

By

The Tesla Powerwall is eligible for rebates for residents in Queensland, Australia. The Queensland government recently rolled out its Battery Booster program and launched rebates for battery energy storage systems.

One Tesla Powerewall costs AUD$10,400 plus an additional $1,700 for one gateway. The Tesla Powerwall’s prices include GST but do not include the cost of delivery, installation, or other fees. The final price will be provided by the certified installer.

The Battery Booster program can provide up to AUD$4,000 in rebates depending on household income. A rebate of AUD$3,000 is available for qualified Queensland homeowners with a combined household income of less than AUD$180,000 for the most recently ended financial year. The rebate increases to AUD$4,000 for households where the highest income earner earns $66,667 or less in the most recently ended financial year.

Tesla Australia and New Zealand’s X account recently posted about Queensland’s battery rebates program.

Certified installers are one of the key requirements to become eligible for Queensland’s Battery Booster rebate program.

The Queensland government will only provide rebates for batteries in its Approved Battery System list. The installation must also be conducted by companies from the Approved Installer list. Tesla is on the Approved Battery System List and must work with an approved installer for Powerwall customers to avail of the AUD$3,000 or AUD$4,000 rebate.

Below are the complete requirements to become eligible for Queensland’s Battery Booster rebate program.

Be the owner of the Queensland residential property where you wish to install the system—whether it’s a house, community lot (e.g., townhouse or retirement village home), or granny flat. The property can be mortgaged, but you [must] be the registered owner.

Have a solar photovoltaic (PV) system with a minimum 5kW system capacity. If you don’t already have solar PV installed, you can add a new system [to] your approved battery purchase.

Use an approved battery from the Approved Battery System list , which includes batteries with a capacity of 6kWh or larger.

Use an approved installer registered on the Approved Installer list to install the system. They must be on the list when you apply for conditional approval and when they complete the installation.

Obtain a quote and purchase the system on or after 12 February 2024

Meet the income requirement —that is, have a combined household income below $180,000

Agree to a safety inspection of the installation, to be performed by a government-appointed inspector.

