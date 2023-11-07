Tesla is preparing for the first Cybertruck collisions with new role

By

Tesla is preparing for the first accidents and collisions involving the Cybertruck and other new vehicles as it is looking for a Program Manager in Collision Readiness in Fremont, California, and Austin, Texas.

As the Cybertruck is set to be delivered for the first time later this month at a Delivery Event in Austin at Gigafactory Texas, many things are set to come afterward. This includes the development of numerous roles that will handle post-delivery activities, which includes the potential for accidents.

It is no secret that eventually, one of the first Cybertrucks delivered will be involved in an accident. Seeing as this is a completely new vehicle that Tesla is introducing, and adding that there is nothing quite like this on the market, Tesla is getting prepared for the instance by looking for a Program Manager for the Collision Readiness department of the Cybertruck and other vehicle releases.

Tesla writes:

“Tesla is seeking a highly motivated and organized Program Manager to lead Collision Readiness in support of New Vehicle Product Introductions. This role is responsible for ensuring the Collision Organization is ready for the introduction and delivery of new products. The ideal candidate will constantly identify opportunities to make the business more efficient while enhancing the customer experience.”

The responsibilities and tasks of the role also describe the need to develop repair strategies as more cars are on the road due to the ramp-up of production:

Develop vision and roadmap for the collision launch operations based on business need and forecasted impact, with respective sub-projects and target timelines

Lead team responsible for day-to-day support of initial collision repairs and act as the point of contact for field escalations. Continuously drive for improvement and efficiencies

Develop strategy to scale up operations as we expand deliveries and repair facilities.

Partner with Engineering to provide feedback on escalations and field countermeasures.

Identify KPIs to track progress and success, partner with Business Analytics to develop reporting suite for tracking and insights

Provide clear updates on program status and recovery plans at both working and executive level

Travel to field, engineering, or operations offices as needed The role is available in both Austin and Fremont and with the Model 3 "Highland" being spotted in California and past filings revealing the vehicle will be built in Northern California, Tesla is also preparing to deal with new repair strategies for this car. Tesla will deliver the first Cybertrucks on November 30. There is no official delivery timeline for the Model 3 "Highland" in the United States, but the car has been sighted many times performing on-road testing, both covered and uncovered.

