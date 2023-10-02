Tesla Cybertruck spotted crash testing at Giga Texas

By

As hopes for a Cybertruck delivery event in Q3 have come and gone, the highly anticipated vehicle still seems to be progressing toward delivery. It’s not yet clear when Tesla will begin initial deliveries, but a recent crash test sighting at Gigafactory Texas suggests that the automaker is still inching toward an official release.

A Tesla Cybertruck was spotted crash testing at Giga Texas this week, as captured in photos shared on X (formerly Twitter) by drone videographer Joe Tegtmeyer. The photos were taken from the north end of Tesla’s in-house crash testing facility, peeking into the tented area after the Cybertruck apparently crashed into a wall.

As Tegtmeyer points out, the Cybertruck appears to have its front airbags deployed, while the front bumper of the electric pickup seems to be thoroughly smashed inward. It’s hard to make out much more of the picture from the angle, but the photos also show a few panels surrounding the Cybertruck, which some in the thread suggest may be intended to boost privacy.

NEWS! 1st verified crash tested Cybertruck at Giga Texas! Here are four images from the north end of the crash testing facility. Looks like front end and airbags deployed. @greggertruck @SERobinsonJr @TeslaPodcast pic.twitter.com/50JKcKRlZM — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 2, 2023

Tegtmeyer has spotted several Cybertrucks at Giga Texas lately, ahead of the company’s plans to begin initial deliveries of the unique electric truck. It has also been spotted at Tesla’s Fremont factory, and a number of release candidates have been seen driving around on public roads over the last month or so.

Recently, Tegtmeyer also spotted new Cybertruck manufacturing parts being delivered to Giga Texas, suggesting that Tesla could be looking to upgrade the production line even more.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also hinted at a Performance Cybertruck trim, which he went on to call “next-level kick ass.” In addition, Musk has recently taken some world leaders for a ride in the Cybertruck at Giga Texas, including Hungary President Katalin Novák and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Onlookers have also seen the Cybertruck driving across the U.S., spotted at times in multiple unique wraps and at other times in its classic stainless steel body. The total number of Cybertruck reservations recently surpassed two million, according to one reservation tracker.

To begin delivering the Cybertruck, Tesla is still required to earn a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as well as official crash testing results from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

