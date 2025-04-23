Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives sees a brighter future for the automaker now that Elon Musk plans to reduce his time with the DOGE team. After the company’s latest earnings call, the long-time TSLA bull raised Tesla’s price target from $315 to $350 with a BUY rating.

“Last night was a pivotal conference call for Musk to turn the corner from this dark chapter as 1Q numbers [ending] a disaster quarter in which deliveries were very soft and Tesla missed the Street on basically every metric.

“More important than numbers, this was the time [Elon] Musk could pivot, speak to shareholders/employees, and take a turn away from the DOGE/Trump White House and recommit as CEO of Tesla…and he did it loudly and clearly in a conference call that we view as a turning point in the Tesla story,” Ives said after Tesla’s earnings call.

Before Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings call, the Wedbush analyst said the company was at a crossroads. He listed six factors that might be affecting Tesla, which he believed the company should address. Number one on Ives’ list was Tesla’s ascension to a global political symbol associated with the Trump Administration and DOGE.

Advertisement

It must be noted that these are Ives’ opinions and do not apply to the entire public. Some groups separate Elon Musk and Tesla from President Trump and his administration. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms time spent with DOGE will drop ‘significantly’

During the recent TSLA earnings call, Elon Musk made the separation more apparent partly by announcing that he would significantly reduce his time with DOGE.

“And I think starting probably next month, May, my time allocation to Doge will drop significantly…But starting next month, I’ll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla and now that the major work of establishing the Department of Government Efficiency is done,” Musk said.

Musk also shared his stance on Trump’s auto tariffs, differentiating himself further from the U.S. President and the current administration.

“And I undoubtedly, I’m gonna get a lot of questions about tariffs. And I just wanna emphasize that the tariff decision is entirely up to the President of the United States. I will weigh in with my advice with the President, which he will listen to my advice. But then it’s up to him, of course, to make his decision.

“I’ve been on the record many times saying that I believe lower tariffs are generally a good idea for prosperity, but this decision is fundamentally up to the elected representative of the people being the President of the United States. So, you know, I’ll continue to advocate for lower tariffs rather than higher tariffs, but that’s all I can do,” Musk said.