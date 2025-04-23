Elon Musk
Tesla analyst sees brighter future after Elon Musk reduces DOGE work
Wedbush hikes TSLA’s price target after Musk says he’s cutting back on DOGE. Analyst Dan Ives calls it a “turning point” for Tesla’s story.
Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives sees a brighter future for the automaker now that Elon Musk plans to reduce his time with the DOGE team. After the company’s latest earnings call, the long-time TSLA bull raised Tesla’s price target from $315 to $350 with a BUY rating.
“Last night was a pivotal conference call for Musk to turn the corner from this dark chapter as 1Q numbers [ending] a disaster quarter in which deliveries were very soft and Tesla missed the Street on basically every metric.
“More important than numbers, this was the time [Elon] Musk could pivot, speak to shareholders/employees, and take a turn away from the DOGE/Trump White House and recommit as CEO of Tesla…and he did it loudly and clearly in a conference call that we view as a turning point in the Tesla story,” Ives said after Tesla’s earnings call.
Before Tesla’s Q1 2025 earnings call, the Wedbush analyst said the company was at a crossroads. He listed six factors that might be affecting Tesla, which he believed the company should address. Number one on Ives’ list was Tesla’s ascension to a global political symbol associated with the Trump Administration and DOGE.
It must be noted that these are Ives’ opinions and do not apply to the entire public. Some groups separate Elon Musk and Tesla from President Trump and his administration.
During the recent TSLA earnings call, Elon Musk made the separation more apparent partly by announcing that he would significantly reduce his time with DOGE.
“And I think starting probably next month, May, my time allocation to Doge will drop significantly…But starting next month, I’ll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla and now that the major work of establishing the Department of Government Efficiency is done,” Musk said.
Musk also shared his stance on Trump’s auto tariffs, differentiating himself further from the U.S. President and the current administration.
“And I undoubtedly, I’m gonna get a lot of questions about tariffs. And I just wanna emphasize that the tariff decision is entirely up to the President of the United States. I will weigh in with my advice with the President, which he will listen to my advice. But then it’s up to him, of course, to make his decision.
“I’ve been on the record many times saying that I believe lower tariffs are generally a good idea for prosperity, but this decision is fundamentally up to the elected representative of the people being the President of the United States. So, you know, I’ll continue to advocate for lower tariffs rather than higher tariffs, but that’s all I can do,” Musk said.
Tesla says it has launched ride-hailing Robotaxi teaser to employees only
Tesla is using Full Self-Driving (Supervised) to court employees around in two areas.
Tesla announced earlier today that it has already launched an abbreviated version of what will eventually be launched as its Robotaxi fleet in both Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area. It is available to employees, Tesla said.
The automaker did not specify exactly how long it has been operating the fleet, which uses the company’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) suite, but it did indicate that it has completed over 1,500 trips, totaling 15,000 miles of driving.
FSD Supervised ride-hailing service is live for an early set of employees in Austin & San Francisco Bay Area.
We’ve completed over 1.5k trips & 15k miles of driving.
This service helps us develop & validate FSD networks, the mobile app, vehicle allocation, mission control &… pic.twitter.com/pYVfhi935W
— Tesla AI (@Tesla_AI) April 23, 2025
As seen in the video shared by the company, there is a human driver still responsible for keeping tabs on the car and its movements. It is not the version that Tesla plans to eventually roll out in June, which would be completely unsupervised.
Tesla said that using this service has helped develop and validate Full Self-Driving networks. It will also be used to create a mobile app that will facilitate ride requests, vehicle allocation, mission control, and remote assistance operations.
The app appears to be somewhat similar to the images Tesla shared of a mock-up version of the platform last year.
Right around this time in 2024, Tesla shared images of what would be the ride-hailing app for the company, enabling passengers to request a ride from a driverless robotaxi:
Tesla gives first look at Robotaxi-powered ride-hailing service app
We also know, according to Tesla App Updates on X, that Tesla will simply integrate this ride-hailing portion of the platform directly into the app the company already operates. There will be no dedicated app for requesting a ride:
🚨 Tesla will integrate Robotaxi ride-sharing directly into the app, there will be no specific and separate app for ride-hailing. https://t.co/bhq3aZcUcc pic.twitter.com/Rb8fFJdh2b
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 23, 2025
The company said in 2024 when teasing the app:
“We have been investing in the hardware and software ecosystems necessary to achieve vehicle autonomy and a ride-hailing service. We believe a scalable and profitable autonomy business can be realized through a vision-only architecture with end-to-end neural networks, trained on billions of miles of real-world data.”
Tesla said it still remains on track to launch a pilot version of the Robotaxi program in Austin in June, something the company has reiterated several times since the start of the new year.
Tesla provides details on the impact of Trump’s auto tariff
With 85% of its U.S. lineup USMCA-compliant and localized supply chains, Elon Musk says Tesla is “least affected” by Trump’s auto tariffs.
During Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings call, Elon Musk the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) provided details about President Trump’s auto tariffs and how they impact the company.
Elon Musk and other Tesla executives acknowledged that the company would face a few challenges resulting from President Trump’s auto tariffs. However, they also emphasized that Tesla is prepared for any tariff-caused headwinds.
Supply chain disruption is one of the challenges American automakers face due to Trump’s auto tariffs. With regards to supply chain, Musk stated that Tesla has been working to localize its supply chain for years–even prior to Trump’s second presidency. As a result, Tesla is able to mitigate some supply chain risks.
“And so we are, I think, the least affected car company with respect to tariffs, at least in most respects. I mean, it remains to be seen. Now, tariffs are still tough on a company when margins are still low, but we do have localized supply chains in North America, Europe, and China. So that puts us in a stronger position than any of our competitors,” Elon Musk stated.
Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja offered more details about the company’s region-based approach to its supply chain, specifically in North America. Taneja noted that the Tesla Model Y has been rated the most American-made model by Car.com three years in a row, showing that Tesla has already started localizing its supply chains.
“This is in part is [from] all the work which the team has been doing over the years. And to the extent that today, you know, if you look at our vehicle lineup in [the] US, we’re about approximately on a weighted average basis, 85% USMCA compliant,” said Taneja, referring to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
However, Taneja also noted that Trump’s auto tariffs coming in May will impact Tesla because it will affect trade with Canada and Mexico. Next month, Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on auto parts imported into the United States. The Tesla CFO shared that Canada and Mexico are part of the company’s regionalization strategy. As a result, the Trump auto tariffs in May will impact Tesla’s profitability.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives noted that Tesla is best positioned to take on Trump’s tariffs on auto parts. The analyst listed Tesla’s localization strategy and Musk’s work with President Trump as reasons the electric vehicle maker may have an edge over the Detroit Big Three when facing auto tariffs.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms time spent with DOGE will drop ‘significantly’
Musk said he will likely remain with DOGE until the end of President Trump’s term, but would scale back his work ‘significantly’ to focus on Tesla.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed today during the company’s Q1 2025 Earnings Call that his time allocation to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will drop “significantly,” as he will now turn more of his attention back to the automaker.
“I believe the right thing to do is to fight the waste and fraud and get the country back on track…I think it’s critical work,” Musk said on the call, before stating that his time allocation to DOGE would drop back considerably in May.
Musk said that just one or two days per week would be spent tending to government affairs. The remainder of his time will be dedicated to Tesla’s efforts, which, in the near term, include the launch of the Cybercab, a Robotaxi platform in Austin, and several affordable models that will be available in the first half of the year.
🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk announces his work with DOGE “mostly done”:
“I believe the right thing to do is to fight the waste and fraud and get the country back on track…I think it’s critical work.”
He confirms that his time allocation to DOGE will drop “significantly,” but does… pic.twitter.com/KmUrETGIwA
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 22, 2025
Musk clarified that he would likely remain on the DOGE team for the remainder of President Trump’s term, but he will be significantly less focused on the government, and more attention will be spent toward Tesla.
It’s a big sigh of relief for Tesla investors and analysts, as many, including Wedbush’s Dan Ives, said that a move needed to be made or the company could continue to feel the significant ramifications of Musk’s lack of attention.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
