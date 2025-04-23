During Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q1 2025 earnings call, Elon Musk the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) provided details about President Trump’s auto tariffs and how they impact the company.

Elon Musk and other Tesla executives acknowledged that the company would face a few challenges resulting from President Trump’s auto tariffs. However, they also emphasized that Tesla is prepared for any tariff-caused headwinds.

Supply chain disruption is one of the challenges American automakers face due to Trump’s auto tariffs. With regards to supply chain, Musk stated that Tesla has been working to localize its supply chain for years–even prior to Trump’s second presidency. As a result, Tesla is able to mitigate some supply chain risks.

“And so we are, I think, the least affected car company with respect to tariffs, at least in most respects. I mean, it remains to be seen. Now, tariffs are still tough on a company when margins are still low, but we do have localized supply chains in North America, Europe, and China. So that puts us in a stronger position than any of our competitors,” Elon Musk stated.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja offered more details about the company’s region-based approach to its supply chain, specifically in North America. Taneja noted that the Tesla Model Y has been rated the most American-made model by Car.com three years in a row, showing that Tesla has already started localizing its supply chains.

“This is in part is [from] all the work which the team has been doing over the years. And to the extent that today, you know, if you look at our vehicle lineup in [the] US, we’re about approximately on a weighted average basis, 85% USMCA compliant,” said Taneja, referring to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

However, Taneja also noted that Trump’s auto tariffs coming in May will impact Tesla because it will affect trade with Canada and Mexico. Next month, Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on auto parts imported into the United States. The Tesla CFO shared that Canada and Mexico are part of the company’s regionalization strategy. As a result, the Trump auto tariffs in May will impact Tesla’s profitability.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives noted that Tesla is best positioned to take on Trump’s tariffs on auto parts. The analyst listed Tesla’s localization strategy and Musk’s work with President Trump as reasons the electric vehicle maker may have an edge over the Detroit Big Three when facing auto tariffs.