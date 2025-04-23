In its Q1 2025 Update letter, Tesla shared that all Model Y and Model 3 units delivered in America use 100% U.S.-built battery packs. The announcement reveals Tesla’s forward-thinking strategies and showcases how prepared it is to take on President Trump’s auto tariffs.

“Gigafactory Nevada achieved record battery pack production. Model 3 and Model Y deliveries in the U.S. are now made with 100% U.S.-built battery packs,” noted Tesla in its recent update letter.

During the TSLA Q1 2025 earnings call, Tesla’s Supply Chain Executive, Karn Budhiraj, noted that the company is regionalizing its batteries to mitigate supply chain risks.

“Building on our efforts to reduce supply risk, we have developed our 4680 supply to ensure each component is sourced from at least two countries of origin.” added Tesla in its letter.

Karn clarified that Tesla adopted its regionalization strategy before the pandemic and accelerated efforts after the pandemic. Tesla’s strategy to mitigate supply chain risks includes supply diversification, dual sourcing, vertical integration, advanced analytics, and local partnerships. Tesla working on four dry cathode 4680 battery variants: The Information

Elon Musk commented that Tesla might be the most vertically integrated car company since Henry Ford’s time. He pointed out that Tesla already has a lithium refinery in South Texas and a cathode refinery in Austin. He added that Tesla could have an anode refinery or figure out how to eliminate that part of the cell.

“That’s the dream, [for] lithium batteries to not have an anode. But either way, we better have the anode, the cathode, the lithium, and the electrolytes, and the separator to make a cell. But, there’s no other car company that is building lithium refineries and cathode refineries. Were ridiculously vertically integrated. And that’s our best position to protect against supply chain disruptions,” Musk said.

In its update letter, Tesla noted that its lithium refining and cathode production plants are on track to start production this year. The two Tesla refineries will on-shore production of critical battery materials in the United States, an essential task considering Trump’s auto tariffs.