Tesla’s price target gets cut by Wells Fargo analyst: Barron’s
Analyst Colin Langan slashes TSLA’s target to $130, citing weak deliveries Could Model Y Juniper & a cheaper Tesla turn things around?
Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan cut his Tesla price target from $135 to $130.
Langan maintained his Sell rating on TSLA shares. The Wells Fargo analyst cut his first-quarter delivery estimates for Tesla to 360,000 vehicles, noting that the company’s price cuts on vehicles are having “diminishing benefits.” In the first week of March, Goldman Sachs also lowered its delivery estimates for Tesla to 375,000 units. On March 5, 2025, the consensus for Tesla’s Q1 2025 deliveries was 426,000 vehicles.
Langan commented that the electric vehicle (EV) competition in China is intense. Meanwhile, in the United States, Langan expects the federal purchase tax credit worth up to $7,500 to end.
“Post-Trump/Elon duo highs, investors are starting to agree that there is no fun in the fundamentals,” noted Langan. He added that some of the “razzle dazzle momentum” in TSLA stocks after Trump won the U.S. presidential election was spoiled by the company’s weakening car business.
Despite his bleak outlook for Tesla in the first quarter, Langan sees some light in the company’s near future. He predicted that Tesla deliveries would rebound to 450,000 vehicles in the second quarter, thanks to the 2025 Model Y Juniper. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts TSLA stocks could rebound by 90% within the next year.
The Wells Fargo analyst also predicts that Tesla might launch its “affordable Model 2.5,” which could boost deliveries. Sources in China shared that Tesla plans to release a cheaper Tesla Model Y variant, similar to the more affordable Model 3 it released in Mexico.
Langan’s full-year 2025 delivery estimate for Tesla is a little under 1.7 million vehicles, slightly below the company’s delivery numbers in 2024. He added that “if [anti-Elon Musk] protests continue, [the] downside could be worse.”
News
Tesla discontinues legacy Model Y in the U.S. for custom order
Tesla has officially wrapped up the ability to order the legacy Model Y in the United States, now only showing the new “Juniper” version and its Launch Series trim in the Online Design Studio.
Tesla launched the new Model Y in the United States in early February, and deliveries of the vehicle have officially started. While other trims of the new-look Model Y are available in other countries, Tesla has not started offering those in the United States quite yet.
However, the legacy Model Y and its several configurations are now no longer available for purchase in the U.S., at least for a custom order. Those who are looking for a deal on the best-selling car in the world for the past two years can still snag whatever is left in inventory.
🚨 BREAKING: Tesla is now only offering the new Model Y in the United States in its online configurator.
The legacy Model Y is still available through inventory, but is no longer being produced for custom orders. pic.twitter.com/4rdA7LKZl1
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 14, 2025
The sunsetting of the legacy Model Y is the closing of a chapter that truly launched Tesla into the stratosphere.
Although the Model 3 found plenty of mainstream success for Tesla in its first few years, the Model Y was the vehicle that really made the company successful. It disrupted the operations of other companies, and, in conjunction with the Model Y, made OEMs take EVs seriously.
The Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world in 2023 and 2024. With the improvements to ride comfort, suspension, and cabin noise, along with the various changes to the exterior, Tesla has a chance to continue its run with the Model Y in 2025 — as long as it can ramp production in a timely manner and keep demand up.
The latter does not seem like it will be a huge problem as it is still a high-demand vehicle.
Tesla unveiled the Model Y on March 15, 2019, so its first design was eliminated nearly five years before its initial appearance.
News
Tesla is making a comeback in Norway and Sweden this March
Tesla’s comeback is headlined by the new Model Y, which recently started deliveries to European customers.
Vehicle registration data from Norway and Sweden suggests that Tesla sales are rebounding this March, driven by the new Model Y. The rebound comes after Tesla experienced a downturn in several European markets in the first two months of 2025.
Tesla Model Y Reclaims Top Spot in Norway
Tesla’s sales are showing signs of recovery in Norway, the world’s EV stronghold. As per data from Norwegian Electric Vehicle Statistics, which is updated in real time, the new Model Y has surged to the top of registration charts this March. As of writing, Tesla has logged 485 Model Y registrations this month.
The Model 3 is showing strength in Norway as well, coming in second with 267 units this March so far. For context, the Tesla Model Y only saw 283 registrations in the same period in February, while the Model 3 saw 129.
Sweden Sees Model Y Registration Rise
The Tesla Model Y is also staging a comeback in Sweden, with the all-electric crossover ranking as the third most registered vehicle through March 12, as per Car.info data cited by CarUp. With 318 units already registered this March, the Model Y has already outpaced January’s total of 299 and is closing in on February’s 479.
The Tesla Model 3, however, lags with just 60 registrations in March so far. This could be attributed to the fact that the Model 3 is still imported, while the Model Y is produced in Gigafactory Berlin, Tesla’s European factory.
New Model Y Fuels Optimism
Tesla’s rough 2025 start saw sales plummet in markets such as Norway and Sweden, where February losses exceeded 40%. Yet, early March data points to a potential shift, thanks to the start of customer deliveries of the new Model Y.
While full March outcomes remain uncertain, the upswing in registrations—especially in EV-centric Norway—offers hope that Tesla can reclaim ground lost to rivals in January and February. This could also suggest that Tesla may be able to end Q1 2025 on a strong note.
News
Tesla “cheaper model” initial details shared in recent Reuters report
The vehicle will reportedly be built using the company’s existing production lines.
The initial details of Tesla’s alleged “cheaper model” have been shared in a recent report from Reuters. As per the publication, the upcoming vehicle is designed to grow Tesla’s market share in the highly competitive Chinese EV segment.
Cheaper Model
Citing three people reportedly familiar with the matter, Reuters claimed that the cheaper Tesla will be produced at Gigafactory Shanghai to start. The publication also claimed that the cheaper Tesla will be based on the Model Y, echoing recent reports about a more affordable Model Y variant launching in the Chinese market.
First Details
As per Reuters’ sources, the Model Y-based affordable model is being developed under a project codenamed “E41.” The vehicle will reportedly be built using the company’s existing production lines, though mass production will reportedly start at Gigafactory Shanghai in 2026.
While the upcoming vehicle will reportedly be based on the Model Y, it will be a smaller car overall and cost at least 20% less to produce than the new Model Y that Tesla launched this year. The vehicle will reportedly not be exclusive to China, as it will also be produced in North America and Europe.
Tesla’s Affordable Tease
Elon Musk mentioned Tesla’s affordable model during the fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. As per the CEO, Tesla is “still on track to launch a more affordable model in the first half of 2025 and will continue to expand our lineup from there.”
Tesla, however, has so far been very tight-lipped about its affordable model, leading to speculations that the vehicles may simply be stripped-down versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, the company’s two best-sellers.
