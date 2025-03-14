Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan cut his Tesla price target from $135 to $130.

Langan maintained his Sell rating on TSLA shares. The Wells Fargo analyst cut his first-quarter delivery estimates for Tesla to 360,000 vehicles, noting that the company’s price cuts on vehicles are having “diminishing benefits.” In the first week of March, Goldman Sachs also lowered its delivery estimates for Tesla to 375,000 units. On March 5, 2025, the consensus for Tesla’s Q1 2025 deliveries was 426,000 vehicles.

Langan commented that the electric vehicle (EV) competition in China is intense. Meanwhile, in the United States, Langan expects the federal purchase tax credit worth up to $7,500 to end.

“Post-Trump/Elon duo highs, investors are starting to agree that there is no fun in the fundamentals,” noted Langan. He added that some of the “razzle dazzle momentum” in TSLA stocks after Trump won the U.S. presidential election was spoiled by the company’s weakening car business.

Despite his bleak outlook for Tesla in the first quarter, Langan sees some light in the company’s near future. He predicted that Tesla deliveries would rebound to 450,000 vehicles in the second quarter, thanks to the 2025 Model Y Juniper. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas predicts TSLA stocks could rebound by 90% within the next year.

The Wells Fargo analyst also predicts that Tesla might launch its “affordable Model 2.5,” which could boost deliveries. Sources in China shared that Tesla plans to release a cheaper Tesla Model Y variant, similar to the more affordable Model 3 it released in Mexico.

Langan’s full-year 2025 delivery estimate for Tesla is a little under 1.7 million vehicles, slightly below the company’s delivery numbers in 2024. He added that “if [anti-Elon Musk] protests continue, [the] downside could be worse.”