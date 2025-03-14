A recent Tesla fire in Germany was assigned to a police unit that investigates terrorism and other threats to the state.

According to local police, four Teslas were set on fire around 1:40 a.m. in Berlin, specifically in Plänterwald and Steglitz. The blaze completely incinerated Tesla cars, leaving them “unusable.” In addition, the fire slightly damaged five other vehicles parked near the Teslas.

Berlin police have not officially announced a motive for the Tesla fire. However, they note that a political motive can not be ruled out. Authorities are aware of the rising number of vandalism cases and protests surrounding Tesla as Elon Musk continues his political activities.

The State Security Division of the Berlin State Criminal Police Office leads the investigation into the recent Tesla fire. The police unit investigates threats to the state, including terrorism, extremism, and organized crime.

“No one was injured, and firefighters extinguished the fires. Since a political motive cannot be ruled out, the State Security Division of the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has taken over the ongoing investigation,” commented authorities. Tesla construction sites near Giga Berlin attacked with fire

Tesla has been a target of specific organizations in Germany long before Elon Musk supported Trump and his bid for the presidency.

For instance, in 2023, people from de.Indymedia.org claimed responsibility for setting 15 Teslas on fire, resulting in around €500,000 in damages. The platform, which local media identified as left-wing, released a letter calling Tesla their enemy because it exploits resources worldwide.

The year after, Tesla Giga Berlin was the target of an arson attack by the Vulcan Group. The group set fire to an electricity pylon, stopping Giga Berlin’s production for several days. The attack cost over a million euros in repairs.

The arson attack on Tesla Giga Berlin affected a few neighboring districts in Berlin and Grünheide and towns in Brandenburg. Medical facilities were also affected by the Vulcan Group’s attack on Tesla.

Similar to the Tesla fire case by the left-wing platform, the Vulcan Group claimed responsibility for the arson attack on Giga Berlin through a letter. The group states the following:

“Tesla in Grünau eats up [the] earth, resources, people, labor and spits out 6,000 SUVs, killing machines and monster trucks per week.”