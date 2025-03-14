News
Tesla fire in Germany may be considered a threat to the state
A police unit that investigates threats to the state, like terrorism, is handling a recent Tesla fire case in Berlin.
A recent Tesla fire in Germany was assigned to a police unit that investigates terrorism and other threats to the state.
According to local police, four Teslas were set on fire around 1:40 a.m. in Berlin, specifically in Plänterwald and Steglitz. The blaze completely incinerated Tesla cars, leaving them “unusable.” In addition, the fire slightly damaged five other vehicles parked near the Teslas.
Berlin police have not officially announced a motive for the Tesla fire. However, they note that a political motive can not be ruled out. Authorities are aware of the rising number of vandalism cases and protests surrounding Tesla as Elon Musk continues his political activities.
The State Security Division of the Berlin State Criminal Police Office leads the investigation into the recent Tesla fire. The police unit investigates threats to the state, including terrorism, extremism, and organized crime.
“No one was injured, and firefighters extinguished the fires. Since a political motive cannot be ruled out, the State Security Division of the Berlin State Criminal Police Office has taken over the ongoing investigation,” commented authorities.
Tesla has been a target of specific organizations in Germany long before Elon Musk supported Trump and his bid for the presidency.
For instance, in 2023, people from de.Indymedia.org claimed responsibility for setting 15 Teslas on fire, resulting in around €500,000 in damages. The platform, which local media identified as left-wing, released a letter calling Tesla their enemy because it exploits resources worldwide.
The year after, Tesla Giga Berlin was the target of an arson attack by the Vulcan Group. The group set fire to an electricity pylon, stopping Giga Berlin’s production for several days. The attack cost over a million euros in repairs.
The arson attack on Tesla Giga Berlin affected a few neighboring districts in Berlin and Grünheide and towns in Brandenburg. Medical facilities were also affected by the Vulcan Group’s attack on Tesla.
Similar to the Tesla fire case by the left-wing platform, the Vulcan Group claimed responsibility for the arson attack on Giga Berlin through a letter. The group states the following:
“Tesla in Grünau eats up [the] earth, resources, people, labor and spits out 6,000 SUVs, killing machines and monster trucks per week.”
News
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
The U.S. Attorney General confirmed that a Tesla attacker, who threw Molotov cocktails at a store, is now facing up to 20 years in prison.
It appears that an anti-Tesla activist who is suspected of throwing Molotov cocktails at one of the electric vehicle maker’s stores is now looking at a potentially long prison sentence.
This is, at least, as per United States Attorney General Pam Bondi, who recently shared her insights in a FOX News segment.
Tesla Attacks and Trump Warning
Tesla locations and vehicles have been subjected to numerous attacks as of late, from stores being shot up to vehicles being vandalized and set on fire in suspected arson incidents. In one case, a Tesla store in Salem, Oregon, was attacked with Molotov cocktails.
President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to people attacking Teslas, stating that he considers such actions as domestic terrorism. While addressing the issue, Trump warned that anyone caught deliberately harming Tesla will be going through “hell.”
Attorney General’s Update
During a recent FOX News segment, US Attorney General Pam Bondi reiterated that anyone targeting others over political beliefs would be caught and punished accordingly. She highlighted that investigations are underway to find out who is behind the violent actions, and she also confirmed that a Tesla attacker, who threw Molotov cocktails at a store, is now facing up to 20 years in prison.
“If you targeted someone, if you went after someone because of their political affiliation, we will be investigating you. We will be looking at you, because that’s the weaponization, and it has to stop. For instance, look what they’re continuing to do to Elon Musk. They are targeting Tesla dealerships, the stations where you charge a Tesla. They’re vandalizing cars. I have already directed an investigation be opened to see how this is being funded. Who is behind this?
“We have people we’re locking up on that. We have someone in jail right now from one of the dealerships. They threw a Molotov cocktail through a dealership. They’re looking at up to 20 years in prison. So, if you’re going to touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, or do anything, you better watch out, because we’re coming after you. And if you’re funding this, we’re coming after you. We’re going to find out who you are,” Bondi stated.
News
SpaceX readies to rescue astronauts from International Space Station
SpaceX is readying to launch the Crew-10 mission this evening, which will bring home U.S. astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been stuck on the International Space Station for nine months.
SpaceX is working alongside NASA to bring the two astronauts home, and all systems and weather conditions are looking ideal to launch the mission this evening from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
All systems are looking good and weather is exceptional for tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of @NASA‘s Crew-10 to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/VPdhVwQFNJ pic.twitter.com/wZ9LvZAnYn
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2025
Boeing was originally tasked with the rescue mission.
The company sent a Starliner aircraft to the ISS in late September in an effort to bring Williams and Wilmore home. However, malfunctioning thrusters and other issues on the Starliner aircraft prevented NASA from giving the green light to the astronauts to board and come home.
SpaceX was then tasked with bringing the two home, and it appears they will be on their way shortly.
The launch was intended to occur on Wednesday, but a last-minute problem with the rocket’s ground systems forced SpaceX and NASA to delay until at least Friday. Things are looking more ideal for a launch this evening.
The launch is targeted for 7:03 p.m. ET, but another backup opportunity is available tomorrow, March 15, at 6:41 p.m.
SpaceX writes about the Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the mission:
“The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew NASA’s Crew-3, Crew-5, and Crew-7 missions to and from the space station. This will be the second flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched the SES 03b mPOWER-e mission. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.”
The mission will not only aim to bring the two astronauts who have been stranded for nine months home, but it will also conduct new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit.
If Crew-10 launches at the planned time this evening, it will dock to the ISS at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.
News
Tesla discontinues legacy Model Y in the U.S. for custom order
Tesla has officially wrapped up the ability to order the legacy Model Y in the United States, now only showing the new “Juniper” version and its Launch Series trim in the Online Design Studio.
Tesla launched the new Model Y in the United States in early February, and deliveries of the vehicle have officially started. While other trims of the new-look Model Y are available in other countries, Tesla has not started offering those in the United States quite yet.
However, the legacy Model Y and its several configurations are now no longer available for purchase in the U.S., at least for a custom order. Those who are looking for a deal on the best-selling car in the world for the past two years can still snag whatever is left in inventory.
🚨 BREAKING: Tesla is now only offering the new Model Y in the United States in its online configurator.
The legacy Model Y is still available through inventory, but is no longer being produced for custom orders. pic.twitter.com/4rdA7LKZl1
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 14, 2025
The sunsetting of the legacy Model Y is the closing of a chapter that truly launched Tesla into the stratosphere.
Although the Model 3 found plenty of mainstream success for Tesla in its first few years, the Model Y was the vehicle that really made the company successful. It disrupted the operations of other companies, and, in conjunction with the Model Y, made OEMs take EVs seriously.
The Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world in 2023 and 2024. With the improvements to ride comfort, suspension, and cabin noise, along with the various changes to the exterior, Tesla has a chance to continue its run with the Model Y in 2025 — as long as it can ramp production in a timely manner and keep demand up.
The latter does not seem like it will be a huge problem as it is still a high-demand vehicle.
Tesla unveiled the Model Y on March 15, 2019, so its first design was eliminated nearly five years before its initial appearance.
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
SpaceX readies to rescue astronauts from International Space Station
Tesla discontinues legacy Model Y in the U.S. for custom order
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
-
News1 week ago
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
-
News1 week ago
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
-
News1 week ago
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
Elon Musk3 days ago
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla UK sales up over 20% despite Elon Musk backlash
-
News3 days ago
Elon Musk comments on Tesla’s massive Monday stock slide