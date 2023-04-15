Tesla attracts Federal attention following privacy leak report

By

Two U.S. Senators have signed a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk following a report that Tesla employees were breaching consumer data privacy.

Tesla has attracted considerable criticism following the allegations that its employees had allegedly accessed the video feeds of customer vehicles, with videos and pictures of people being privately shared between employees in a group chat between 2019 and 2022. Now, as the company faces a recently announced lawsuit regarding the matter, Reuters reports that two United States Senators have sent a letter to CEO Elon Musk, asking questions regarding the data privacy breach.

The letter from Senators Edward J. Markey (D, MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D, CT), seen by Reuters, highlights a general concern about consumer data privacy. “This apparent willful disregard for the privacy of Tesla customers is unacceptable and raises serious questions about Tesla’s management practices,” states the letter. “We urge you to take all necessary actions to ensure that any images or videos consensually collected from Tesla vehicles are subject to strict privacy safeguards.”

Besides highlighting their concern, the Senators demand Elon Musk respond to a series of questions regarding the privacy breach by May 5th. Questions include; were Tesla executives aware of the practice of breaching customer data? Why had corporate policies failed to prevent it from occurring? And will Tesla dedicate itself to improving customer data privacy, including ensuring videos cannot be used to identify the location of customers?

Neither Tesla nor Elon Musk has responded to the privacy breach allegations. Tesla has not yet responded to the exploratory class action lawsuit filed against it in California.

This is not the first time Sen. Markey and Blumenthal have contacted Tesla and raised concerns about the company, previously focusing on Tesla’s Full Self Driving offering, arguing that its naming should be considered false advertising. This sentiment has gained traction in Tesla’s home state of California, where the company has been forced to change the name of its autonomous system.

