Tesla making progress on LA diner Supercharger construction

After ground was broken on Tesla’s drive-in movie theater and Supercharger concept just a couple of months ago, new photos show that the automaker is already making some progress on the Los Angeles site’s construction.

Tesla broke ground on the Supercharger in late September, after the movie theater, diner and charging station concept has been widely discussed in the past few years. Photos shared on X by user Ed Howard on Sunday show some initial structures going up at the 7001 W. Santa Monica Boulevard location, which is eventually set to host 32 charging stalls, two movie screens and a restaurant with rooftop seating.

In its current state, viewers can see just a few initial structures that have been built, along with some workers and construction equipment around the dirt lot. Still, the location shows quite a bit of progress on the initial structures, which were just beginning to be built in Howard’s photos of the site from last month.

Early November progress pics to Tesla Diner site.

Vertical concrete structure, underground utilities being worked on. pic.twitter.com/XnOhmPSMEj — Ed Howard (@HowardModels) November 5, 2023

Tesla initially submitted plans for the drive-in charging station concept last year, later receiving permit approval to begin construction in August. In 2021, Tesla was also approved for a trademark from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to expand coverage of its “T” logo to include restaurant services.

CEO Elon Musk has discussed the idea of building a 1950s-style diner and drive-in theater Supercharger in LA since 2018, and he initially said it would feature roller skates and a rock restaurant. The plans were later confirmed by the city of Santa Monica, though the site has since moved to the West Hollywood location.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

The news also comes just weeks after Tesla surpassed 2,000 active Supercharger stations in the U.S. and ahead of plans for most automakers to gain access to the network in the years to come.

