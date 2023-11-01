Subaru gains Supercharger access by adopting Tesla NACS

By

Subaru will gain access to Tesla’s Supercharger Network by becoming the latest adoptee of the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

It will also adopt NACS ports on certain Subaru BEVs launched in North America that year “and will continue to advance NACS adoption for its subsequent BEVs to be launched after that.”

Tesla has landed a number of notable automakers in its quest to transition car companies to its NACS connector, giving more widespread access to these companies’ EVs as charging availability still tends to be the biggest issue with other automakers and their EVs.

Subaru said it will also have plans to provide access to an adapter that would enable its EV owners to charge at Combined Charging System, or CCS, chargers.

This is a move many of the companies that have already committed to NACS have announced, as it will enable drivers to access more chargers across North America.

These adapters will enable charging at third-party locations and will be in addition to the 15,000 Tesla Superchargers they are gaining access to.

The following companies have committed to NACS:

Lucid, Stellantis, and Volkswagen still have yet to make a commitment to the NACS port.

