Tesla breaks ground on its craziest Supercharger yet: a drive-in and diner

Tesla has broken ground on its craziest Supercharger yet: a drive-in movie theater and diner that features two movie screens, food, and EV chargers, giving what is the automaker’s most well-rounded Supercharger to date.

In late August, we reported that Tesla had finally won approval for the project, which is slated to be built in Hollywood. After years of speculation and plans, Tesla finally gained approval following Teslarati’s coverage of the permit approval, which was posted by the City of Los Angeles in late July.

For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the company would build a 1950s diner that would double as a Supercharger location for electric vehicle drivers.

The plan was initially put into motion back in 2017 as Musk said he wanted to bring the idea to life, giving drivers what would be a unique Supercharger experience.

After years of speculation and even a relocation of the project, Tesla finally landed permit approval in July.

Now, it is being reported that Tesla has broken ground on the project, which is located on Santa Monica Boulevard:

Groundbreaking gives us the impression that Tesla could have this project completed by the end of the year. While it’s a lofty goal, this project is one of Tesla’s most anticipated, and with the automaker opening its Superchargers to other car companies in the Spring, charging locations are one of the most heavily sought-after parts of the EV ownership experience.

The images indicate the project is in its earliest stages, which is understandable considering the project was just approved a few months ago.

Be sure to check back with us to see how the project is progressing! We are sure this is set to take shape in the coming weeks, and we will keep you updated on the progress of Tesla’s incredible Supercharger diner.

