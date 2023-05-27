Tesla pushes customers to buy a Model 3 with new charging incentive

By

Tesla is pushing customers in Texas to commit to a new Model 3 purchase by offering a new charging incentive that will allow owners to charge at home for free for one year.

Tesla’s commonly used charging incentives to help push vehicles out the door, but these efforts usually occur at the end of a quarter.

The automaker is now attempting to push Texas customers toward a new Model 3 purchase before the end of Q2 by offering free home, charging for one year.

The automaker said:

” Texas customers in eligible territories who order and pick up a new Model 3 between May 26, 2023, and June 30, 2023, will qualify for a year of free, overnight vehicle charging at home when they sign up with Tesla Electric this Summer to be their retail electricity provider.”

While it appears at the surface that this is an incentive to drive electric vehicle sales up, the incentive is more about expanding Tesla Electric in Texas.

Tesla Electric was launched in December 2022 and helps those involved with the program utilize solar energy for their homes. It also gives them the opportunity to sell electricity back to the grid to earn money or credits.

“With Tesla Electric, your Powerwall automatically decides when to charge and when to sell electricity to the grid. Together with other Tesla Electric members, you can maximize the value of your solar energy while using your Powerwall storage to add more renewable electricity to the grid,” the company describes.

Tesla also listed the terms to qualify for the charging incentive:

“To be eligible for this offer, you must:

Order and pick up a new Model 3 between May 26, 2023, and June 30, 2023

Sign up with Tesla Electric and enroll in the Tesla Electric Home Charging Plan when invited

Live at a utility service address that has retail choice in Texas

Charge your vehicle at the same address as your home electricity location”

The Model 3 is Tesla’s second-most popular vehicle behind the Model Y, which was the best-selling car in the world in Q1.

