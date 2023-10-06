Tesla raises prices in Europe hours after cuts in U.S.

By

Tesla has raised prices on some of its vehicles in Europe just hours after price cuts took effect in the United States.

Last night, Tesla dropped prices on the Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. by as much as $2,250. All but one configuration of the two all-electric vehicles had its prices dropped, with the lone car being the recently-released Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive that Tesla brought back to its Design Studio earlier this week.

This morning, the automaker adjusted prices in several European markets as well, except they moved in the opposite direction.

In Sweden and Norway, the Model Y increased in price.

Sweden’s price increase was SEK 15,000, or about $1,364. The Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive now starts at SEK 574,170, or $52,210.

Additionally, Norweigian Model Y configurations increased by between 20,000 and 24,000 NOK, or between $1,822 and $2,186.

Price adjustments have been a big part of Tesla’s business in 2023 as it has been changing vehicle pricing for much of the year. Most of the adjustments took place within the first half of 2023, with the most substantial change occurring right after the new year, as Tesla dropped prices on some vehicles by as much as $13,000.

Nevertheless, things have slowed down through the latter half of the year in terms of vehicle price changes, and analysts were even convinced that Tesla would keep things around the same level for the rest of the year.

A Tweet on X from Wedbush’s Dan Ives yesterday during the early morning hours stated:

“With price cuts mostly in the rearview mirror providing stability in prices going forward, we believe Tesla is now set to be entering the next stage of growth for the company globally with the Model 3 refresh front and center in China and Cybertruck production set to kick off.”

These price cuts may be a way to offset less-than-expected delivery figures for Q3, but demand for Tesla in the U.S. continues to be strong.

The automaker still holds a substantial lead in the overall U.S. EV market share picture, and with a lofty goal of 1.8 million deliveries reiterated after the Q3 delivery miss, things are not necessarily looking bad for Tesla.

The Cybertruck and Model 3+ will both start deliveries by the end of the year if all goes according to plan, offering several new designs to Tesla’s lineup of vehicles. These vehicles should help Tesla reach the 1.8 million unit goal.

