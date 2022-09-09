Tesla is ramping up hiring efforts in Bangkok with walk-in recruitment event

By

Earlier this month, Teslarati was the first to first report that Tesla was hiring for a location in Bangkok Thailand. Tesla is ramping up its hiring efforts in Bangkok with a walk-in recruitment day. Tesla will hold the event on September 16 and 17 from 12 pm to 4 pm at its location in All Seasons Place. Tesla has a total of sixteen job openings for its new location in Thailand

Although Thailand isn’t expected to be a production site for Tesla, the country is Asia’s fourth-largest auto assembly and export hub for Toyota and Honda, Reuters noted. Thailand produces around 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles per year and half of these are exported.

Earlier this year, The Bangkok Post reported that the Thailand government confirmed that it was willing to fully support the production and sale of EVs. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a government spokesperson said that the nation is determined to cut carbon dioxide emissions as much as possible.

“As part of that, the government now has a policy of not only supporting the increasing use of electric vehicles in the country but to likewise make Thailand a hub for producing electric cars and motorbikes in the Asean region,” Thanakorn said.

They are also doing a walk-in recruitment day in Thailand. Expect SEA expansion in a few month. Tesla will dominate the region. @SawyerMerritt @TeslaPodcast @DillonLoomis22 @JohnnaCrider1 pic.twitter.com/9f57YFuvQ7 — Ekapob (@ekapobkul) September 9, 2022

Although Tesla doesn’t have any plans to produce EVs in Thailand, the hiring ramp shows that Tesla is nearing ready to sell EVs to the regional market. Most likely, these will be produced at Giga Shanghai, which Tesla plans to turn into the world’s largest export hub.

