Potential Motors unveils the Adventure 1: an all-electric Overlanding van

Potential Motors has unveiled its all-new Adventure 1 Overlanding van, and the Toyota Hiace has met its match.

If you subscribe to the “van-life” movement, have considered offroading a van whatsoever, or are just a fan of Bob Marley, chances are you have heard of the Toyota Hiace. The Toyota Hiace is THE small take-you-anywhere van. Despite their age and limited availability outside of Japan, their 4×4 capabilities and Volkswagen Van aesthetics have garnered them a cult following. But now, a Canadian startup is attempting to create a better electric experience.

The Potential Motors Adventure 1 is a small Overlanding van that the company hopes will take the market by storm, and they have given it the chops to do so. The van has a dual motor all-wheel-drive setup with 604 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque. This is powered with a 70kWh battery capable of a 100-mile offroad range, though the company has not specified an on-road range.

More importantly, for offroaders, the vehicle has an approach angle of 40 degrees, a departure angle of 45 degrees, and a breakover angle f 29 degrees. And furthering the offroading use case, the electric powertrain ensures instant torque, a low center of gravity, and silent operation.

Sadly, the van’s price tag is not for the faint of heart. The vehicle starts at $136,600, and a preorder of the van isn’t cheap either at $1,000. Luckily, according to MotorTrend, the vehicle will be available in person at the Overland Expo East in Arrington, Virginia, this October.

Due to the vehicle’s limited production run (total number of units is unspecified) and its sky-high price tag, it is still a tough sell over a $50,000 mint condition and overland converted old Toyota van. And when options like the Ford F150 Lightning and Rivian R1T are available for sale with more range and for far less, this company may find it challenging to sell this vehicle.

