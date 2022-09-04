Tesla is coming to Thailand, job openings show

By

Tesla is coming to Thailand, newly posted job openings show. Tesla is hiring in Bangkok, Thailand for a variety of positions such as Tesla advisor, parts advisor, office administrator, senior recruiter, vehicle technician, public policy and business development manager, inside sales advisor, and more.

Earlier this year, documents of Tesla’s registration with Thailand’s ministry of commerce were shared by @Ekapob on Twitter who noted that David Jon Feinstein, Tesla’s global senior director for trade market access was named in the filing.

@Tesla is coming to Thailand (reg. on 4/25)! In the filing, the first name is David Jon Feinstein, Global Senior Director, Trade Market Access, at Tesla that was appointed to Director of Tesla India in January 2021. Thank you, @elonmusk ❤️. Can we also have a giga factory? pic.twitter.com/wUykL5YMyd — Ekapob (@ekapobkul) May 24, 2022

According to DataforThai, Tesla (Thailand) Co., Ltd. was formed and categorized for “sales of new motor vehicles in the form of passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans, and similar small cars.” Tesla registered the business in April 2022 at 87 M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place in Bangkok. All Seasons Place is a shopping mall as well as an office tower.

Tesla posted the job openings for the Bangkok location very recently. Its public policy and business development manager position was posted four days ago (from today) according to Google and according to Tesla, the role will lead its policy and business development activities across Thailand.

“This individual will monitor all political, legislative, and regulatory activities in Thailand and advocate for Tesla on issues impacting our operations and growth in the region. This individual will engage directly with government officials and policymakers on current and future policies and regulations that impact our business in this region.”

The other positions were posted either one or two days ago. Looking at the types of jobs posted, one can assume Tesla will be opening a sales and service center in Bangkok. Tesla has also filed to sell not only its EVs but also solar and battery products. As of right now, Tesla’s map shows that Thailand has no Superchargers in the region, but hopefully, that may change once Tesla is fully operational in Thailand.

Although no exact opening date is yet known, the job postings show that Tesla is definitely planning something for Thailand.

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

