Tesla rapidly progresses on Model Y Performance production
New drone images from noted drone operator and Gigafactory Texas observer Joe Tegtmeyer show Tesla is moving forward quickly in terms of its progress in producing the new Model Y Performance.
Tesla has rapidly progressed in the production of its most anticipated Model Y trim level: the Model Y Performance.
The vehicle is being spotted more frequently at the factory located just outside of Austin, with what appears to be the first units rolling out to outbound lots:
The vehicle is being spotted more frequently at the factory located just outside of Austin, with what appears to be the first units rolling out to outbound lots:
In case you missed the news, Giga Texas has begun Model Y Performance production. Now all variants of the Model Y (except the China-only YL) are built in Texas. pic.twitter.com/AOOB9jtLwN
— Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) November 6, 2025
In the United States, Tesla unveiled the Model Y Performance on September 30, the newest iteration of the fastest trim level of the best-selling car in the world for the past two years. It was launched on the very last day of the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit in the United States.
It featured a handful of performance improvements, including a 0-60 MPH acceleration rate of 3.3 seconds, a trim from the 3.5 seconds the 2025 version offered.
Additionally, the range has gone from 277 miles to 308 miles, a notable improvement in terms of how far it can travel on a charge.
There are also a handful of hardware changes that Tesla made to improve its aerodynamic performance, which all likely can be attributed to the boost in speed and acceleration, as well as range.
The vehicle was initially launched in Europe, which was not surprising, especially as Tesla was testing the new Performance trim at the famed Nurburgring in Germany.
Deliveries are currently slated for late November, but some orders are getting projections of mid-December for their Model Y Performance, which would help Tesla bolster its end-of-year delivery figures and follow up on an extremely bullish finish to Q3, which was the company’s strongest performance in history.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey endorses Elon Musk Tesla pay package
Dorsey framed the pay package as an engineering and governance crossroads for Tesla.
Twitter co-founder and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has publicly backed Elon Musk’s leadership ahead of Tesla’s pivotal shareholder vote, which is expected to be decided later today at the company’s 2025 annual meeting.
Dorsey framed the pay package as an engineering and governance crossroads for Tesla.
Dorsey’s public nod framed as an engineering defense of Musk
In a post on X, Dorsey weighed in on Tesla’s post about being in a “critical inflection point.” As per the Twitter-co-founder, the vote on Musk’s 2025 performance award is not about compensation. Instead, it’s about ensuring the path for the company’s engineering in the coming years.
“This is not about compensation. it’s about ensuring a principled (and exciting!) engineering approach to the company’s future,” Dorsey wrote on his post, later stating that users of Cash app with TSLA shares would be able to vote for the CEO’s proposed 2025 performance award.
Elon Musk appreciated Dorsey’s endorsement, responding to the Twitter co-founder’s post with a heart emoji. Musk has been pretty thankful for the support for is fellow tech executives, also thanking Michael Dell recently, who also advocated for its proposed 2025 performance award.
Musk’s support
While Elon Musk’s 2025 performance award has received opposition from proxy advisors such as Glass Lewis and ISS, it has received quite a lot of support from longtime bulls such as ARK Invest, and, more recently, Schwab Asset Management following calls from TSLA retail shareholders.
“Schwab Asset Management’s approach to voting on proxy matters is thorough and deliberate. We utilize a structured process that focuses on protecting and promoting shareholder value. We apply our own internal guidelines and do not rely on recommendations from Glass Lewis or ISS. In accordance with this process, Schwab Asset Management intends to vote in favor of the 2025 CEO performance award proposal. We firmly believe that supporting this proposal aligns both management and shareholder interests, ensuring the best outcome for all parties involved,” Charles Schwab told Teslarati.
Here’s what changed in the Tesla Cybercab since last year’s unveiling
The latest sightings suggest that the fully autonomous two-seater is now moving closer to production.
An apparent production-ready prototype of the Tesla Cybercab has been spotted testing in public, and it revealed several subtle but notable design updates compared to its 2024 prototype.
The latest sightings suggest that the fully autonomous two-seater is now moving closer to production.
Subtle design refinements
The new photo of the Cybercab prototype was initially posted on the r/TeslaLounge subreddit, where it proceeded to receive numerous responses. As per the user who posted the image, the photo was taken in California, and the vehicle was reportedly fitted with a steering wheel.
Based on the image, the Cybercab appears to have received a revised tail design, which now rises slightly, likely to improve aerodynamics. Tesla also appears to have shortened the rear body panel below the lighting section. Other updates include a slightly redesigned rear bumper, red reflectors repositioned farther from the wheel arches, and unpainted side repeater cameras that seemed to have been moved slightly forward, likely for better visibility.
The Cybercab’s B-pillar has also been shifted forward and now sits slightly lower, accompanied by larger door panels that likely make entry and exit easier. The vehicle’s tires are no longer painted either, nor do they have an extended wheel cover. Interestingly enough, the prototype was also fitted with side mirrors, though these are likely just for regulatory testing purposes and would be removed in the vehicle’s final production version.
An In-and-Out tease
At the end of October, the Tesla AI team teased some of the Cybercab’s progress with a lighthearted “Animal Style” Halloween post featuring the autonomous two-seater being driven through an In-N-Out drive-through by employees in costume. Longtime Tesla watchers noted that the In-and-Out photos continue a long-standing tradition of Tesla driving its prototypes through the fast food chain’s drive-throughs.
The In-and-Out photos of the Cybercab also revealed some updates that have been implemented on the vehicle’s front end. These included what appears to be segmented DRLs and headlamps, actual turn signals, and a splitter that’s a lot sharper. Some noted that the vehicle looks sharper than the prototypes from last year’s We, Robot event, but this also resulted in the Cybercab looking a bit less “Cyber” now.
Tesla MultiPass in Europe expands, allowing ease of access to non-Tesla chargers
The Tesla MultiPass program in Europe is expanding to new countries. The program was launched earlier this year to assist Tesla owners in having an easier charging experience at non-Tesla EV chargers.
In September, Tesla launched the MultiPass program to owners in the Netherlands, which aimed to enable charging for Tesla owners at third-party stations using the app or keycard. It was developed to avoid having to use multiple apps for each charging manufacturer.
Tesla launches MultiPass to simplify charging at non-Tesla stations
Both access and payment would be performed through the Tesla app, streamlining the entire process.
Today, Tesla expanded the program to Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium, building on its initial rollout and partnering with companies like Fastned to improve EV roaming coverage across the continent.
MultiPass is expanding in Europe. Your Tesla App and your Tesla keycard can start charging at third-party chargers in these countries.
We’re grateful to customers flagging any issues in the Tesla App. Payment success rate and coverage will continuously improve. https://t.co/1sr0OgdwLI
— Max (@MdeZegher) November 5, 2025
The program is still in its early stages, and it appears to have some issues, which were highlighted by owners.
Some state that the different designs between chargers can create a bit of a hassle, especially as some do not properly display charging rates and inconsistent pricing displays.
Additionally, Tesla’s Trip Planner and other route planner integrations are not as descriptive as they should be, so some owners suggested reliability and visibility improvements.
Tesla partnered with Electrify America, Rivian’s Adventure Network, and other networks to expand charging availability and make options more readily available.
Tesla’s Supercharger presence in Europe has expanded quite a bit over the past few years, but EVs are much more prevalent there than they are here in the U.S. The company has done a great job of growing the Supercharger presence this year, and there are currently over 11,000 stalls on the continent.
This year, Tesla added 200 total stations and roughly 1,250 total stalls, a 16 percent increase from last year. Europe also has a high concentration of V4 Superchargers, as nearly 42 percent of the stalls on the continent are V4, giving higher charging rates of up to 500 kW.
