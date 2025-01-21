Tesla readies Drive-In Diner Supercharger for launch with app inclusion

By

Tesla is seemingly readying for the launch of its Drive-In Diner Supercharger as it included some details about the project in the newest version of its smartphone app.

The Tesla Drive-In Supercharger will feature a diner with food and drinks, and CEO Elon Musk has said that movie clips will play on massive projector screens.

It will be located on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, and the project has been underway for a few years now. However, we are nearing the launch of the unique Supercharger as building the structure continues and Tesla continues to submit permits for HVAC, plumbing, and other necessary functions.

The biggest indication that the Supercharger Diner is nearing is the fact that Tesla included some cool updates for it in its most recent app update.

Tesla included a user interface for the diner in the 4.41.0 app update, and also implemented an icon the company will use for the diner as well:

There is also plenty of coding in the app that describes things like ‘DinerHomeScreen,’ ‘profile_settings_diner_description,’ and ‘View menu & amenities,’ so there are definitely things moving forward.

While the app updates seem to indicate that things are moving in the right direction for the Tesla Diner, there is still no firm confirmation on plans to open the Supercharger in terms of a date.

Documents seen by Teslarati have shown that Tesla has not filed any sort of construction permit at the site since October. We are also unclear if the wildfires in Los Angeles are going to derail or delay any projects at the site.

