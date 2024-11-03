By

Tesla has been hard at work on its Southern California diner, Supercharger, and drive-in movie theater location over the past year or so, and a recent update shows that the site has finally gotten its first full movie screen.

In a video update shared by drone observer and YouTube channel 247Tesla over the weekend, you can see the frame for the screen on the Northern side of the lot now covered with a 45-foot LED display, as the site begins to take shape on the drive-in side of things. The site is eventually expected to feature clips from the best movies in history, according to Elon Musk’s original musings about the project back in 2018.

The screens, one of which still needs the final LED display, will run from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., while the diner and charging stations will be open 24 hours a day, according 247Tesla. The screens will also reportedly be visible from both the diner building and the Supercharging stations.

In addition to the first LED screen being installed, the site is getting more conduit work, while the main door to the diner building has been fully completed following the initial placement of the glass panels around two weeks ago.

Check out the latest updates from the Tesla Diner below, as captured by 247Tesla.

Tesla put up the frame for the first screen on the Northern side of the lot (the one that now features an LED display) back in March, following up with the second frame in July due to a power line blocking the whole Western side of the parking area.

Located at 7001 Santa Monica Blvd., the site was originally approved for as many as 32 charging posts, and as can be seen now, at least some of them going in are Tesla’s next-gen V4 Superchargers. It’s also expected to feature a 1950s-style diner with waiters on roller skates, rock and roll, and the multi-level seating that’s now taking shape.

Tesla first broke ground on the Tesla Diner site last September, with the first structures for the restaurant building going up in November. Along with the construction progress the company has made, the company has also started hiring for the Tesla Diner, so we may even see the unique charging project operational by the end of the year.

See the Tesla Diner’s construction progress in January:

