Tesla (TSLA) receives price target bump to $500 from Piper Sandler

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) work in artificial intelligence appears to be getting more recognition from analysts following the company.

This was highlighted recently in a note from Piper Sandler.

Piper Sandler’s updates:

In its note, Piper Sandler noted that Tesla remains its “#1 buy-and-hold idea.”

Piper Sandler also adjusted its price target for TSLA stock from $315 to $500 per share.

The firm maintained its “Overweight” rating on TSLA shares as well.

Piper Sandler noted that it is transitioning to a P/E-based methodology, and its $500 per share TSLA price target is based on 120x FY26E EPS, as noted in an Investing.com report.

Piper Sandler raises its $TSLA PT to $500 from $315; investors starting to appreciate Tesla’s potential “real-world” artificial intelligence. pic.twitter.com/Kyv6CiDs7w — Gary Black (@garyblack00) January 21, 2025

Rationale and Expectations:

As per the firm’s analysts, investors are starting to appreciate Tesla’s potential in real-world AI.

Tesla’s potential in AI is pushing portfolio managers to entertain upside scenarios for the electric vehicle maker.

While there are uncertainties for Tesla in the near term, the long-term outlook for the company is quite promising, Piper Sandler noted.

“We expect Tesla to deliver 1.96M units in 2025 (vs. 1.79M in 2024), but we expect >100k incremental units to come from unknown vehicles, and another 70k incremental units from Cybertruck,” Piper Sandler analysts noted.

The firm also noted that it now expects Tesla to max out at around 4.6 million vehicles per year by 2032.

The firm expects products like FSD to gain more prominence in Tesla’s overall business. “We are now modeling a contribution from FSD licensing,” the analysts noted.

The analysts also noted that investors will likely gain better clarity on Tesla’s product cadence in about a year.

