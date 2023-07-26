Tesla initiates recall for 1,337 Model SXY vehicles over misaligned front cameras

By

Tesla has initiated a recall for a number of 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles over a potential misalignment of the cars’ front-facing cameras’ pitch angle. Details of the recall were listed in a Safety Recall Report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

As per the Safety Recall Report, the misalignment in the affected vehicles’ front-facing cameras could result in active safety features becoming inaccessible without any warning to the driver. This could lead to faults in key features like automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane-keeping assist.

Unfortunately, the driver would not be alerted about the unavailability of the affected features. Thus, the risk of collisions and other untoward incidents on the road are increased for affected vehicles.

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report described the issue as follows:

“On certain affected vehicles, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras may not be aligned to specification, which may cause certain active safety features to be unavailable, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, without alerting the driver to their unavailability.”

Overall, the recall affects around 1,337 units of 2023 Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles. An estimated 80% of the number possibly have the defect. The Tesla models affected by the recall were manufactured between January to July 2023.

As per the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, there have been 83 warranty claims and two field reports that might have been related to the affected vehicles’ misaligned cameras so far. Tesla is currently not aware of any crashes, injuries, or fatalities related to the issue.

Unlike previous recalls that were fully fixed through an over-the-air software update, this recall actually involves a physical fix. Tesla Service will then conduct inspections of the forward-facing cameras’ pitch angle on affected vehicles to address the fault. Of course, any adjustments to align the vehicles’ cameras’ angle to specification will be carried out free of charge.

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report about the matter can be viewed below.

RCLRPT-23V489-8374 by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

