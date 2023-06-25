Tesla initiates recall for Model 3 and Model Y over pyrotechnic battery disconnect issue

By

Tesla has initiated a recall for the Model 3 and Model Y over a potential fault in the affected vehicles’ pyrotechnic battery disconnect. Unlike previous recalls from the electric vehicle maker, this particular issue would not be fixed through an over-the-air software update.

As noted in a Safety Recall Report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), about 26 Model 3 and Model Y units from the 2023 model year are affected by the recall. An estimated 2% of the potentially affected vehicles are likely fitted with the faulty component.

The NHTSA document outlined the issue with the affected Model 3 and Model Y’s pyrotechnic battery disconnect:

“Tesla vehicles are equipped with a pyrotechnic battery disconnect that isolates the high voltage (HV) battery when the vehicle detects certain collisions or specific issues within its HV battery. Affected vehicles may have been manufactured with a non-functioning pyrotechnic battery disconnect,” the document read.

Tesla initially identified a non-functioning pyrotechnic battery disconnect during a validation test on April 20, 2023. An investigation about the issue was initiated by both Tesla and the supplier, Joyson Safety Systems, on April 26, 2023. The supplier then sent additional pyrotechnic battery disconnects from its new production line on May 5 since the investigation at the time did not indicate that additional units were affected with the same fault.

In late May, both Tesla and Joyson completed their investigation, with both companies determining that one faulty pyrotechnic battery disconnect discovered on April 20 ended up being shipped to Tesla. This was reportedly due to a gap in Joyson’s traceability systems. Tesla then proceeded to conduct a risk assessment before filing a voluntary recall to address the issue. No warranty claims or field reports related to the issue have been reported to the EV maker.

Considering that this recall involves faulty hardware, Tesla would not be fixing the issue through an over-the-air software update. Instead, Tesla Service would replace the pyrotechnic battery disconnect on the affected vehicles at no cost to the customer.

The NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report can be viewed below.

Tesla Model 3 Model Y Pyrot… by Simon Alvarez

