Tesla leads record EV sales in Germany, drives investment into charging

Tesla led record-high EV sales in Germany in 2022, and the demand for new EVs is driving the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros in charging infrastructure.

According to data released today by the German KBA, the country’s vehicle registration agency, Germany had record-high EV sales this year, notably led by Tesla. This demand for EVs has pushed the government to invest an added 1.8 billion euros ($1.91 billion) into charging infrastructure throughout the country.

The KBA’s data released this morning is eye-opening. Tesla led EV sales in Germany with a total of 52,462 units sold in 2022 thus far, followed closely by Volkswagen with 46,403 EV sales. Overall, EVs represented 15.7% of the market, an increase of 22.7% compared to last year. Sales of “alternative drive vehicles” (hybrids, PHEVs, EVs, and hydrogen vehicles) also hit record highs, peaking at 56.8% last month and averaging 47.1% throughout the year.

Credit: KBA

Due to this influx of new electric vehicles, the German government is now investing 1.8 billion euros into new charging infrastructure throughout the country. This investment will equate to 8,500 new “high power charging points” and contribute to what the German government calls the “Deutschlandnetz.” These new chargers will be placed in 900 locations throughout the country and will be built and operated by various charging infrastructure companies. German officials did not outline an exact introduction timeline for the new chargers.

The wave of demand for EVs is a phenomenon seen throughout Europe, not just in Germany. The French PSA (registration agency) has similarly seen a spark in demand for electric vehicles over the past year, while Scandinavian countries continue to lead the world in EV adoption overall. In fact, according to the Norwegian EV Association, 1 in 5 cars in the country are now fully electric vehicles, and in some cities, that number can be as high as 1 in 3.

While German sales have not yet caught up to the pace of its Scandinavian neighbors, this most recent data from the KBA is a solid indication that the country is headed in the right direction. And if Tesla can continue to hold its position as the number one EV seller in the country, it will undoubtedly benefit from controlling the continent’s largest vehicle market.

