Tesla repeats with four titles in S&P Global Mobility Loyalty Awards

Tesla repeated with four titles in the S&P Global Mobility’s Loyalty Awards for 2023, grabbing the same first-place trophies that it did for 2022.

Tesla won the Overall Loyalty to Make, Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make, Highest Conquest Percentage, and Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make awards for 2023. It was the only manufacturer to secure more than one award, with GM, Lincoln, Acura, Nissan, and Mitsubishi winning other categories.

Tesla won the same four titles in 2022, dominating the list of manufacturers to take home prestigious titles in these categories.

S&P Global Mobility tracks consumer buying activity from January to December to determine market trends and see how the industry is doing overall. The firm said that in 2023, the industry “is showing continued signs of recovery, as both retail sales and loyalty increased year-over-year.”

Tesla has had continued and long-standing success in the EV sector in the United States due to its market share domination. No other EV manufacturer has come close to reaching the same market share that Tesla has, and the company may be seeing the number come down, but its due to an increased number of options in the U.S. as more carmakers are shifting to more aggressive electric vehicle plans.

Its popularity and sustained success in the EV sector helped it gain repeat wins in “Overall Loyalty to Make,” “Highest Conquest Percentage,” “Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make,” and “Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make.”

Tesla has largely dominated the sector due to the success of the Model 3 and Model Y, which have been the best-selling EVs in the U.S. for several years.

Tesla fans are some of the most informed and loyal car owners in the world, and many of them know everything about their car and how it works. This is what makes the company so unique. Many car owners of other OEMs simply drive the car because of appearance or personal preference, but they may not know everything about the company and its interworkings.

Tesla has the reputation of having some extremely loyal fans and owners, and it seems that S&P Global Mobility’s most recent awards for 2023 prove once again that the company’s owners are truly in a league of their own.

