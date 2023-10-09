Tesla boasts top brand loyalty rate in 1H23: S&P Global Mobility

By

Tesla led all automakers in brand loyalty in the first half of 2023, as per an analysis of new vehicle registration data by S&P Global Mobility. The electric vehicle maker’s loyalty rate was listed at 68.4%, which was notably higher than the industry average of 50.6%.

S&P Global Mobility noted that Tesla’s entire vehicle lineup sees high customer retention rates overall. Even within Tesla’s lineup, however, the Model 3 sedan was a standout in terms of model loyalty, with more than 74% of returning consumers remaining loyal to the EV maker. Interestingly enough, this is typically shown by customers purchasing a Tesla Model Y later on.

S&P Global Mobility associate director of loyalty product management Vince Palomarez noted that Tesla has been very strategic with its momentum.

“Tesla has proven it has a strong connection with its customers despite increasing competition in the BEV market. Calculated price drops and timely incentive offerings have helped to boost interest and keep the brand’s positive momentum going,” Palomarez said in a press release.

Other automakers that performed well during the first half of 2023 include General Motors (GM), whose consumer loyalty was ahead of its 2022 pace. Buick Land Rover also showed well, with their brand loyalty rates increasing by over ten percentage points, as per S&P Global Mobility. The Lincoln Nautilus and Ford F-Series were also listed as the leaders in model loyalty.

Overall, S&P Global Mobility noted that the auto industry’s brand loyalty rate held steady at 50.6% in the first half of 2023. For context, brand loyalty was tracked at 54.7% in the first half of 2019 and 54.8% in the first half of 2020. Brand loyalty rates declined to 52.7% in the first half of 2021 and further down to 50.6% in the first half of 2022, as noted in an Automotive News report. These declines, however, were likely affected by the pandemic, which resulted in inventory shortages and supply chain issues.

S&P Global Mobility’s press release about the matter can be viewed below.

2023 10 05 Automotive Loyalty Rates Stall Despite Volume Increases According to S P Global Mobility by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

