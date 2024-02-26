BYD’s Yangwang U9 will rival Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Tesla Roadster

By

BYD launched a new high-performance electric supercar under the Yangwang brand on Sunday, and the U9, as it has been named, will rival the brands of Ferrari and Lamborghini and, eventually, the Tesla Roadster.

The U9 was unveiled on Sunday in China, the market where it will be exclusively offered, at least at first. Deliveries are planned for mid-2024.

It has white-knuckle speed and acceleration, with 0-62 MPH in just 2.36 seconds, and a top speed of 192.12 MPH, or 309.19 km/h. It is also set to pack a variety of interesting features, including air suspension that will enable a plethora of dance modes:

BYD officially launched its pure electric flagship sports car, the YANGWANG U9, today. Its air suspension system offers a wide range of dance modes, while the adoption of four electric motors allows it to spin in place. pic.twitter.com/IHhhTKDCSW — Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) February 25, 2024

Bloomberg first reported the unveiling, which was live-streamed from Shanghai on Sunday.

BYD is now the world’s largest EV maker in terms of volume after overtaking Tesla last year. It mainly sells ultra-affordable EVs under its own name, but it has luxury brands that it markets other vehicles under, including Yangwang and Fang Cheng Bao.

The U9 is set to rival both the gas and electric offerings of Ferrari and Lamborghini, but it will also be a suitable competitor to the Tesla Roadster, which has been delayed on several occasions.

When the Roadster will come out is anyone’s guess, but CEO Elon Musk said last week that every concept car it unveils would be built, reassuring those who have placed tens of thousands of dollars in deposits on the vehicle that it will eventually be available.

As for the U9, it is set to cost $233,450, but in China, it is listed at its equivalent of 1.68 million yuan.

