Ford NACS adapter briefly leaked, looks similar to Tesla Magic Dock

An image of Ford’s dedicated North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter has briefly appeared in the veteran automaker’s parts catalog. Based on screenshots of the item that have been shared online, it would appear that Ford’s NACS adapter looks very similar to Tesla’s Magic Dock, which the EV maker uses at some of its Supercharger stations.

Considering that Ford is the first of the Detroit Big Three to adopt the NACS, it would not be surprising if the automaker’s electric vehicles would also be among the first to gain full access to the Supercharger Network. But before Ford EV owners could access Superchargers, they would need a NACS adapter as their vehicles are still equipped with a CCS1 port.

When we announced @Ford EVs would get access to @Tesla Superchargers, I said we'd send customers a Fast Charging Adapter. I'm pleased to confirm that eligible #MustangMachE & #F150Lightning owners in the U.S. + Canada can reserve a complimentary adapter starting soon.



— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 31, 2024

Ford CEO Jim Farley has noted that the NACS adapter should come free of charge to owners of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Ford F-150 Lightning in the United States and Canada. With this in mind, the appearance of the NACS adapter in Ford’s parts catalog seems quite timely.

A screenshot of the NACS adapter in Ford’s parts catalog was shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by @Eric_L_Roe. Based on the screenshot, the item was listed with a parts number of VRK9Z10E805A. The item was also priced at $1, which is likely a placeholder since the Ford CEO has already confirmed that the NACS adapter would be provided free of charge to Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning customers.

Wow that looks a lot like the magic dock adapter which is good since it works.

I guess the tab on the face locks into the V3 handle.



— ItsJoshuaRogers (@ItsJoshuaRogers) February 22, 2024

Preparations seem to be underway for Tesla to formally open its Supercharger Network to adoptees of the North American Charging Standard. This was hinted at recently when the Cybertruck, together with a number of non-Tesla EVs such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and GMC Hummer EV, were spotted at the 62-stall Santa Monica Supercharger. The vehicles were being filmed for what appeared to be a video advertisement.

