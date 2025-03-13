Tesla gets request to bid on State-used vehicles: ‘We aren’t going to bow to woke trends’

Tesla has been invited to bid to provide its vehicles for State-sponsored usage in Israel, a new report from local media says, not caring about the pushback the company has received for its CEO Elon Musk’s work with President Donald Trump.

Israeli government officials are seeking a fleet of vehicles to be used by the top officials in the area. A new report from JNS states that sources revealed to it on Thursday that Tesla was one company the government requested a bid from because they believe their cars are “great.”

According to a senior official in the Israeli government, they are not worried about the thoughts of those who are “woke,” because they want a safe and quality vehicle:

“We aren’t going to bow to woke trends. A car is a car is a car. And a great car is a great car is a great car. Teslas are great cars and we look forward to studying their bid.”

Tesla seems to be an ally of the Israelis, especially considering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments on the CEO during the Presidential Inauguration on January 20:

“Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7, [2023], massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state.”

Tesla has gained plenty of attention from governments in terms of fleets of vehicles in recent months.

Not only did Israel express interest, but there was some indication that the United States was interested in using Tesla EVs for a fleet of armored vehicles back in January as State Department documents indicated the company would be in prime position to win a contract to be awarded later this year.

Ultimately, Tesla’s name was removed from the State Department list after some uproar.

As far as the Israeli contract goes, there is no indication of what other companies might have been invited to bid on the fleet.