News
Tesla showroom in Oregon gets shot up for second time in a week
A Tesla showroom in Oregon has gotten shot up by gunfire for the second time in a week, police say.
The Tesla showroom located on Southwest Cascade Ave. in Tigard, Oregon, was riddled with gunfire sometime in the early morning hours on Thursday.
Police received a call and responded to the location at about 4:15 a.m. local time; a security guard contacted law enforcement after noticing damage while patrolling the area.
Police said to FOX12, a local news outlet, that between 10 and 15 shots were fired at the building. Cars and the building were struck. It was reported as “extensive damage.”
Police are investigating a 2nd shooting at a Tigard Tesla dealership in a week. They say the shooting was reported just after 4:15 this morning. Around 10-15 shots and they say there is extensive damage to the building and vehicles. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uiJgiILXnj
— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) March 13, 2025
This is the same dealership that was lit up by those who are protesting CEO Elon Musk and Tesla as a company on March 6. Three cars and the showroom were struck by seven bullets.
It is not the only showroom to report major damage from vandals who are voicing political disagreements through violence and damage. Another showroom in Oregon was lit up by a Molotov cocktail, but that suspect was spotted and arrested.
However, police say they have no leads in the case of the Tigard dealership, as both instances have led to no real idea as to who exactly is the perpetrator of these attacks.
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced that any instances of violence or vandalism against Tesla vehicles, owners, or company property would be addressed as an act of domestic terrorism.
The pushback against Musk and Tesla has been eye-opening, as owners across the world are reporting instances of their vehicles being vandalized by those who oppose the points and perspectives of the CEO.
Elon Musk
Tesla says it will be a victim of Trump admin’s tariff strategy
Tesla said in a letter to U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer that it would be a victim of the Trump administration’s tariff imposition strategy, stating it would not be immune to rising costs that could increase the price of its electric cars.
In a letter from Tesla to Greer that was seen by Financial Times, the EV maker said it would be “difficult or impossible” to source some parts of its cars domestically due to supply chain limitations. While it “supports” fair trade, it let the Trump White House know that it would also be exposed to some of the impacts that could be felt as a result of the tariffs:
“Nonetheless, even with aggressive localisation of the supply chain, certain parts and components are difficult or impossible to source within the US.”
It also urged Greer to:
“further evaluate domestic supply chain limitations to ensure that US manufacturers are not unduly burdened by trade actions that could result in the imposition of cost-prohibitive tariffs on necessary components.”
Tesla also sends vehicles to countries like Canada, which are subject to tariffs. The company said the actions by the U.S. “have resulted in immediate reactions by the targeted countries, including increased tariffs on EVs imported into those countries.”
The letter, dated March 11, was written on the same day President Trump purchased a Deep Red Tesla Model S Plaid in an event in front of the White House featuring Musk alongside the President.
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
Tesla’s a great company; they’re American cars, it’s American made. He employs thousands of people. He has the most modern plants in the world,” Trump said on Tuesday. “I know people that have these cars; It blows them away. They love them.”
The letter shows that, while Musk and Trump are currently working alongside one another to iron out government spending, a task the Tesla CEO took on willingly as he campaigned for the President last election season, one thing remains: business is business.
Tesla has pushed prices upward in Canada as a response to the tariffs. Other vehicles in the Tesla lineup, including the flagship Model X, have had their prices see minor increases as well, and this is for U.S. customers.
The Trump administration has played hardball with Canada with tariffs, only for our neighbors up north to impose countertariffs on electric supply to some of the states in the Northeast. It seems, at least early on in as Trump establishes a narrative in his White House of how the U.S. will be treated, there will be some effects that impact Musk’s companies as he works alongside the President.
News
Amazon has an EV delivery lineup that goes well past its Rivian EDV
Amazon has been known as one of the first companies to fully embrace the prospect of a fully-electric future by adopting EVs much sooner than many other companies.
However, its lineup and efforts go well past that of the Rivian EDV, a vehicle that helped launch the e-commerce giant’s efforts to make its business operations more sustainable.
In fact, Amazon is using a handful of different EVs to help make its business more climate-friendly, and some of the vehicles it uses might surprise you.
We’ll break down the Amazon EV lineup and what each is used for in its day-to-day business operations, showing how the EDV is just one of many parts of a future that aims to be more sustainable.
Rivian EDV
It’s hard not to start with the Rivian EDV. Back in 2019, Amazon launched its Climate Pledge, which included an agreement to buy 100,000 vans from Rivian that would be used for deliveries.
Amazon and Rivian designed the EDV specifically for the company to use. Other versions of what it calls the RCV are available, but they differ from the Rivian-built EDV, which is specific to Amazon.
It does not require a commercial driver’s license to operate, and many areas around the country have utilized them for deliveries.
E-Scooters
Amazon uses E-Scooters for package delivery in some regions, including India. Over 80 percent of its deliveries in the country are completed through two-wheelers that Amazon has developed with manufacturers.
These E-Scooters have many advantages, including maneuverability in densely populated areas, cost-effectiveness, ease of parking, and faster navigation compared to larger vehicles.
Three-Wheelers
Amazon uses three-wheelers, also referred to as “goods vans” to help deliver packages as well.
These vehicles were built through collaboration with various manufacturers.
Light and Medium-Duty Electric Trucks
These are used to transport packages between Amazon buildings or even to deliver larger packages, like refrigerators, to customers.
Eventually, there will be over 1,000 of these delivering packages or handling internal logistics in India. These vehicles are quiet and provide a better experience for drivers with a comfortable ride.
Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks
These are used for everything from hauling large containers containing packages from ports to Amazon facilities or between Amazon buildings.
Amazon currently has a fleet of about 50 of these heavy-duty electric trucks in California, its largest fleet of this vehicle type. It plans to roll out over 200 of them in Europe in the future.
News
Tesla gets request to bid on State-used vehicles: ‘We aren’t going to bow to woke trends’
Tesla has been invited to bid to provide its vehicles for State-sponsored usage in Israel, a new report from local media says, not caring about the pushback the company has received for its CEO Elon Musk’s work with President Donald Trump.
Israeli government officials are seeking a fleet of vehicles to be used by the top officials in the area. A new report from JNS states that sources revealed to it on Thursday that Tesla was one company the government requested a bid from because they believe their cars are “great.”
According to a senior official in the Israeli government, they are not worried about the thoughts of those who are “woke,” because they want a safe and quality vehicle:
“We aren’t going to bow to woke trends. A car is a car is a car. And a great car is a great car is a great car. Teslas are great cars and we look forward to studying their bid.”
Tesla seems to be an ally of the Israelis, especially considering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments on the CEO during the Presidential Inauguration on January 20:
“Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7, [2023], massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state.”
Tesla has gained plenty of attention from governments in terms of fleets of vehicles in recent months.
Not only did Israel express interest, but there was some indication that the United States was interested in using Tesla EVs for a fleet of armored vehicles back in January as State Department documents indicated the company would be in prime position to win a contract to be awarded later this year.
Ultimately, Tesla’s name was removed from the State Department list after some uproar.
As far as the Israeli contract goes, there is no indication of what other companies might have been invited to bid on the fleet.
Tesla says it will be a victim of Trump admin’s tariff strategy
Amazon has an EV delivery lineup that goes well past its Rivian EDV
Tesla showroom in Oregon gets shot up for second time in a week
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
-
News1 week ago
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
-
News7 days ago
Tesla contract with Baltimore paused after city ‘decided to go in a different direction’
-
News1 week ago
Tesla launches fresh U.S. promotions for the Model 3
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla mulls adding a new feature to fight off vandals as anti-Musk protests increase
-
Elon Musk2 days ago
President Donald Trump buys a Tesla at the White House – Here’s which model he chose
-
Elon Musk1 week ago
Tesla UK sales up over 20% despite Elon Musk backlash
-
News2 days ago
Elon Musk comments on Tesla’s massive Monday stock slide