Tesla showroom in Oregon gets shot up for second time in a week

A Tesla showroom in Oregon has gotten shot up by gunfire for the second time in a week, police say.

The Tesla showroom located on Southwest Cascade Ave. in Tigard, Oregon, was riddled with gunfire sometime in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Police received a call and responded to the location at about 4:15 a.m. local time; a security guard contacted law enforcement after noticing damage while patrolling the area.

Police said to FOX12, a local news outlet, that between 10 and 15 shots were fired at the building. Cars and the building were struck. It was reported as “extensive damage.”

Police are investigating a 2nd shooting at a Tigard Tesla dealership in a week. They say the shooting was reported just after 4:15 this morning. Around 10-15 shots and they say there is extensive damage to the building and vehicles. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uiJgiILXnj — Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) March 13, 2025 Advertisement

This is the same dealership that was lit up by those who are protesting CEO Elon Musk and Tesla as a company on March 6. Three cars and the showroom were struck by seven bullets.

It is not the only showroom to report major damage from vandals who are voicing political disagreements through violence and damage. Another showroom in Oregon was lit up by a Molotov cocktail, but that suspect was spotted and arrested.

However, police say they have no leads in the case of the Tigard dealership, as both instances have led to no real idea as to who exactly is the perpetrator of these attacks.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced that any instances of violence or vandalism against Tesla vehicles, owners, or company property would be addressed as an act of domestic terrorism.

The pushback against Musk and Tesla has been eye-opening, as owners across the world are reporting instances of their vehicles being vandalized by those who oppose the points and perspectives of the CEO.