Elon Musk slams MSNBC for relating Trump’s terrorism warning to Tesla “protests”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sharp words for MSNBC after the media outlet related U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning about attacks on the electric vehicle maker and its customers to acts of protest.

As per Musk, such a relation is insane, as extreme actions that have been taken against Tesla are not legitimate forms of protest.

Tesla Attacks

Amidst Elon Musk’s work with the Trump administration and his increasingly political nature, attacks against Tesla have seen a notable rise in the past months. Tesla showrooms have been shot up, vandalized, and set on fire in acts of alleged arson. Supercharger stations have also been set on fire. One Tesla store was even attacked with Molotov cocktails.

Worse, even private Tesla owners have seen their vehicles get attacked by vandals and critics. One Cybertruck owner noted on social media that one of his passengers actually got physically hurt when an anti-Tesla activist attacked his all-electric pickup truck.

In response to these attacks, Trump shared a stern warning to would-be Tesla attackers. As per Trump, anyone that hurts an American company, “especially a company like this that supplies so many jobs that others are unable to do,” will go through hell when they are apprehended.

Advertisement

MSNBC’s Response

In a segment, MSNBC framed the U.S. President’s warning as Trump simply looking out for a fellow billionaire—one whose company is failing. Interestingly enough, the media outlet’s hosts and panel did not mention or acknowledge any of the violent and dangerous attacks that have been directed at Tesla and Tesla owners as of late.

“You also, overnight, have his post claiming that protests at Tesla dealerships are illegal. He (Trump) said today he would label violence against dealerships domestic terrorism… So just to be clear, you protest a private company, you are labeled by this administration a domestic terrorist,” MSNBC noted. Wow, they’re totally insane.



Death threats, shooting up Tesla stores and burning down Superchargers are definitely not “legitimate forms of protest”!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2025

Musk Strikes Back

Musk did not mince words in his criticism of the media outlet. In response to a video shared on X of MSNBC’s segment, Musk wrote, “Wow, they’re totally insane.” Musk also clarified the rather simple distinction that while peaceful protests are no issue, shooting Tesla stores and burning Superchargers are a step too far.

“Death threats, shooting up Tesla stores, and burning down Superchargers are definitely not “legitimate forms of protest!”” Musk wrote in his post.