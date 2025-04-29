News
Big Tesla win? Sec Lutnick says cars with 85% domestic content will face zero tariffs
That’s a big competitive advantage for Tesla’s best-selling vehicle.
It appears that Tesla may see itself with a notable advantage in the United States.
This is, at least, as per recent comments from United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Lutnick’s Comments
In recent comments to reporters, Lutnick stated that vehicles finished in the United States with 85% domestic content will have no tariff applied, as noted in a report from The Guardian. Automakers that meet this threshold stand to gain an advantage in the U.S. auto sector, especially considering the Trump administration’s aggressive tariffs.
As per Lutnick, the administration’s auto tariffs will apply to foreign carmakers that are building their vehicles in the United States. “This is ‘finish your cars in America and you win’,” Lutnick stated.
Big Tesla Advantage
Lutnick’s comments were received positively by Tesla watchers on social media, many of whom noted that the threshold would probably be met only by the electric vehicle maker’s cars. Teslas that are sold in the United States are built in the United States, and they have consistently ranked among the most American cars in the country for several years running.
Back in December, for example, American University’s Kogod School of Business released its Made in America Auto Index, which explores the total domestic content of vehicles that are available for purchase today. In its rankings, only three vehicles received a total domestic content score of 85% or higher—the Tesla Model Y, Model Y Long Range, and the Model 3 Performance.
The two Model Y variants received a total domestic content score of 85%, while the Model 3 Performance had a total domestic content of 87.5%. If Secretary Lutnick’s comments are any indication, these three vehicles would be subjected to zero tariffs. This bodes well for Tesla, as the Model Y is the company’s best-selling vehicle by a notable margin.
Lifestyle
Elon Musk jokes he will join Mr Beast’s “100 Men vs 1 Gorilla” challenge
It’s a good sign, if any, that the overworked Musk is becoming a bit more lighthearted again.
Following the first quarter Tesla earnings call, CEO Elon Musk seems to have become a bit more relaxed—relaxed enough to joke about fighting a gorilla with 99 other people, at least.
It’s a good sign, if any, that the overworked Musk is becoming a bit more lighthearted again and not too busy picking fights with politicians on social media.
The Viral 100 Men vs 1 Gorilla Challenge
Over the weekend, a post on social media platform X went viral. The post itself was quite simple, with user @DreamChasnMike stating that he thinks 100 men could beat one gorilla. “Everybody just gotta be dedicated to the sh*t,” the X user joked. The post exploded on the platform, garnering 284 million impressions as of writing.
The silly question also triggered a massive debate about whether 100 men would really stand a chance against a literal gorilla. Some users even lamented that the premise was a sign of male hubris. Nevertheless, the question proved to be a fun topic on X, with some more dedicated users even posting simulated videos of what the “100 Men vs 1 Gorilla Challenge” could look like.
Mr. Beast and Elon Musk Join In
The premise is quite similar to other viral videos from noted YouTube creator Mr. Beast, so it was no surprise that edited images of Mr. Beast YouTube thumbnails with “100 Men vs a Gorilla” also started spreading on the social media platform. Mr. Beast, who tends to be game to such silly ideas, actually reposted the edited image, joking “Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers?”
In true Elon Musk fashion, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO noted that he would join the challenge. “Sure, what’s the worst that could happen” Musk wrote in his post on X. Musk’s reply triggered quite a few laughs on X, with some stating that the world probably still needs the CEO.
While silly, Musk’s comment and his recent, more frequent posts about his companies’ products like Starlink and Grok have been received well by his supporters. Over the past months, after all, Musk has been very political and quite confrontational on social media. With Musk soon taking a step back from the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) daily operations, however, it seems like X will soon get a more tempered and lighthearted Elon Musk once more.
Elon Musk
Tesla reveals Semi fleet data, shows off new feature and infrastructure plans
The Tesla Semi is one of the company’s most-anticipated releases, and it could be getting even better as things move toward mass production.
Tesla revealed some new Semi fleet data, as well as a new feature the truck will have, and expanded on plans for infrastructure at the ACT Expo today in Los Angeles.
The Tesla Semi is one of the company’s most anticipated releases, and although it has already made its way into several company fleets, other companies are waiting for the automaker to fulfill their orders.
Tesla recently reaffirmed its mass production date of late 2025, hoping to build 50,000 Semi units annually at a new factory in Reno, Nevada.
At the ACT Expo, Tesla revealed some new details about the truck, including current fleet data, a new feature that will be a big selling point for many companies interested in the vehicle, and future infrastructure plans.
Fleet Data
Tesla has already accumulated over 7.9 million miles across its test fleet, the company said at the event. This includes 26 vehicles with over 100,000 miles on them, an impressive feat considering they are only taking regional runs, as of now.
The most notable companies with the vehicle are PepsiCo. and Frito Lay, both of which have spoken highly of the Semi’s ability to handle longer days. Drivers have reported that the Semi has helped them complete 1,000-mile travel days.
Tesla has more than 26 @tesla_semi with over 100,000miles on them
Cumulatively 7.9 million miles across the Semi test fleet
Full presentation going up soon ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3TEpseb29i
— Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) April 29, 2025
The first phase of production units will be integrated into Tesla’s logistics operations for real-world testing, which is something that has already been done.
Customer deliveries are expected to begin next year, something that was reiterated during the company’s most recent earnings call.
Tesla Semi’s New Feature
The semi will equip a 25-kilowatt electric Power Take-Off system that will help companies power auxiliary features like refrigeration, hydraulic systems, compressors, and more.
This is a massive feature, especially for companies that will be transporting perishable goods using the Semi. This will become especially important as it starts making cross-country runs and more companies begin taking delivery of the vehicle as production ramps up.
Cool! @tesla_semi will feature a 25kW e-PTO system to power any loads needed such as a refrigerated trailer pic.twitter.com/Hncwzi6AA8
— Kyle Conner (@itskyleconner) April 29, 2025
Expansion to Public and Private Charging Infrastructure
The Semi utilizes the Megacharger for its charging needs, and many sites have been installed already. Frito-Lay is expanding its Megacharger infrastructure by building eight new piles at its Bakersfield, California, factory.
We reported on that earlier this month:
Tesla Semi fleet from Frito-Lay gets more charging at Bakersfield factory
However, Tesla has many more megawatt-level sites that are under construction for public Semi charging: 46, to be exact.
It also said it has more fleet sites that are underway, one of them being the Bakersfield factory’s infrastructure.
News
Tesla Vehicle Safety Report shows Autopilot is 10x better than humans
Tesla’s Safety Report for Q1 2025 continues to reiterate Autopilot’s impressive performance.
Tesla has officially released its Vehicle Safety Report, which shows data on the number of miles traveled between crashes for vehicles using and not using its Autopilot.
Tesla releases this data every quarter, and this quarter, it continued a somewhat consistent trend, revealing vehicles using Autopilot are 10 times less likely to be involved in crashes compared to the national average.
Even Teslas that are not using Autopilot are more than twice as safe as the U.S. average, which is tracked by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The company started releasing this data on a quarterly basis back in late 2018. Since its first release, in Q3 2018, the number of miles traveled between crashes has more than doubled.
Q1 2025 Safety Results
Tesla reported one crash for every 7.44 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology. This is a far cry from the 3.35 million miles it first reported back in late 2018.
It is also a big improvement from the 5.94 million miles it recorded between accidents in Q4, but it is important to note that the last quarter of each year has shown to have lower numbers than others. This can mostly be attributed to weather conditions.
Tesla backtracked slightly compared to Q1 2024, when it recorded a crash once for every 7.63 million miles.
This past quarter, the company also saw one crash every 1.51 million miles for cars not using Autopilot technology. Even drivers that do not utilize Autopilot are seeing tremendous safety improvements compared to the national average, which was one crash every 702,000 miles.
This data was accumulated by both the NHTSA and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
🚨 Tesla says it recorded one accident every 7.44 million miles driven when Autopilot was active. For drivers who were not using Autopilot technology, we recorded one crash for every 1.51 million miles driven.
The national average is one accident every 702,000 miles driven. pic.twitter.com/KSs7Zk291a
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 29, 2025
Tesla has emphasized safety since it started producing vehicles. Its Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y have all achieved the lowest overall probability of injury of any cars tested by the New Car Assessment Program.
The company has used engineering improvements to push the probability of injury down.
Even the new Tesla Model Y, which started deliveries in the U.S. in March, has several new engineering features aimed at making the car safer for occupants and easier to repair in the event of a crash.
Elon Musk jokes he will join Mr Beast’s “100 Men vs 1 Gorilla” challenge
Big Tesla win? Sec Lutnick says cars with 85% domestic content will face zero tariffs
Tesla reveals Semi fleet data, shows off new feature and infrastructure plans
Tesla rolls out new, more affordable trim of the Model Y Juniper in U.S.
Tesla shares Optimus’ improved walk in new update video
Tesla Germany reports 4,935 units sold in Q1 2025
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Tesla’s Hollywood Diner is finally getting close to opening
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Tesla doubles down on Robotaxi launch date, putting a big bet on its timeline
-
News4 days ago
Tesla is trying to make a statement with its Q2 delivery numbers
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla’s top investor questions ahead of the Q1 2025 earnings call
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla reveals its Q1 Supercharger voting winners, opens next round
-
Investor's Corner1 week ago
LIVE BLOG: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2025 Company Update and earnings call
-
News2 weeks ago
Tesla police fleet saves nearly half a million in upkeep and repair costs
-
News2 weeks ago
Global EV sales climbed 29% in March, powered by China & Europe