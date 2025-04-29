Big Tesla win? Sec Lutnick says cars with 85% domestic content will face zero tariffs

It appears that Tesla may see itself with a notable advantage in the United States.

This is, at least, as per recent comments from United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Lutnick’s Comments

In recent comments to reporters, Lutnick stated that vehicles finished in the United States with 85% domestic content will have no tariff applied, as noted in a report from The Guardian. Automakers that meet this threshold stand to gain an advantage in the U.S. auto sector, especially considering the Trump administration’s aggressive tariffs.

As per Lutnick, the administration’s auto tariffs will apply to foreign carmakers that are building their vehicles in the United States. “This is ‘finish your cars in America and you win’,” Lutnick stated. JUST IN: Commerce Secretary Lutnick says auto tariff relief is coming



• Cars manufactured with at least 85% of domestic content will face ZERO tariffs



• US automakers will receive credit up to 15% of the value of vehicles to offset cost of imported parts— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 29, 2025

Big Tesla Advantage

Lutnick’s comments were received positively by Tesla watchers on social media, many of whom noted that the threshold would probably be met only by the electric vehicle maker’s cars. Teslas that are sold in the United States are built in the United States, and they have consistently ranked among the most American cars in the country for several years running.

Back in December, for example, American University’s Kogod School of Business released its Made in America Auto Index, which explores the total domestic content of vehicles that are available for purchase today. In its rankings, only three vehicles received a total domestic content score of 85% or higher—the Tesla Model Y, Model Y Long Range, and the Model 3 Performance.

The two Model Y variants received a total domestic content score of 85%, while the Model 3 Performance had a total domestic content of 87.5%. If Secretary Lutnick’s comments are any indication, these three vehicles would be subjected to zero tariffs. This bodes well for Tesla, as the Model Y is the company’s best-selling vehicle by a notable margin.