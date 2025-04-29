News
Tesla Vehicle Safety Report shows Autopilot is 10x better than humans
Tesla’s Safety Report for Q1 2025 continues to reiterate Autopilot’s impressive performance.
Tesla has officially released its Vehicle Safety Report, which shows data on the number of miles traveled between crashes for vehicles using and not using its Autopilot.
Tesla releases this data every quarter, and this quarter, it continued a somewhat consistent trend, revealing vehicles using Autopilot are 10 times less likely to be involved in crashes compared to the national average.
Even Teslas that are not using Autopilot are more than twice as safe as the U.S. average, which is tracked by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The company started releasing this data on a quarterly basis back in late 2018. Since its first release, in Q3 2018, the number of miles traveled between crashes has more than doubled.
Q1 2025 Safety Results
Tesla reported one crash for every 7.44 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology. This is a far cry from the 3.35 million miles it first reported back in late 2018.
It is also a big improvement from the 5.94 million miles it recorded between accidents in Q4, but it is important to note that the last quarter of each year has shown to have lower numbers than others. This can mostly be attributed to weather conditions.
Tesla backtracked slightly compared to Q1 2024, when it recorded a crash once for every 7.63 million miles.
This past quarter, the company also saw one crash every 1.51 million miles for cars not using Autopilot technology. Even drivers that do not utilize Autopilot are seeing tremendous safety improvements compared to the national average, which was one crash every 702,000 miles.
This data was accumulated by both the NHTSA and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
🚨 Tesla says it recorded one accident every 7.44 million miles driven when Autopilot was active. For drivers who were not using Autopilot technology, we recorded one crash for every 1.51 million miles driven.
The national average is one accident every 702,000 miles driven. pic.twitter.com/KSs7Zk291a
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) April 29, 2025
Tesla has emphasized safety since it started producing vehicles. Its Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y have all achieved the lowest overall probability of injury of any cars tested by the New Car Assessment Program.
The company has used engineering improvements to push the probability of injury down.
Even the new Tesla Model Y, which started deliveries in the U.S. in March, has several new engineering features aimed at making the car safer for occupants and easier to repair in the event of a crash.
News
Like it or not, the new Tesla Model Y is a big hit in China
The new Model Y’s registrations are picking up once more in China, with numbers rising 77.5% in the week ending April 27.
It’s interesting to see that even after Tesla successfully changed over Gigafactory Shanghai to the new Model Y, reports still emerged earlier this month suggesting that the demand for the revamped, all-electric crossover may already be over.
Videos from China, as well as the trend in Tesla’s new vehicle registrations, suggest that the demand for the new Model Y in the country is alive and well.
Why Did Registrations Drop In April?
Arguments that the new Model Y was already running out of steam in China are partly based on the vehicle’s sudden drop in registrations in April. This, as well as the fact that Tesla China still estimates just 2-5 weeks of waiting time for new Model Y orders, was interpreted as a demand issue by Tesla skeptics.
What is quite surprising is that skeptics still seem to be intentionally ignoring the idea that Giga Shanghai allocates a lot of its vehicle output to foreign territories early on in the quarter. Thus, when Q1 ended and Q2 began, it only made sense that domestic vehicle registrations for the new Model Y dropped. One should not forget, after all, that Giga Shanghai supplies vehicles to numerous territories outside China.
Model Y Registrations and Delivery Centers
The new Model Y’s registrations are picking up once more in China, with numbers rising 77.5% in the week ending April 27. This suggests that Tesla China may be allocating more of Gigafactory Shanghai’s output to the domestic market once more. This also suggests that the new Model Y is seeing quite a bit of interest among Chinese consumers. The new Model Y, at least based on the trend of Tesla China’s registrations, definitely does not seem to be losing steam anytime soon.
A video that highlights this argument was shared recently on social media by Tesla China watcher @GeekLaii, who paid a visit to the company’s delivery center at Crab Island in Beijing. As could be seen in the video, the delivery center is packed with new Model Ys waiting for delivery. Consumers seem to be opting for the vehicle’s mid-tier variant as well, as the majority of the cars at the delivery center were comprised of new Model Y Long Range All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants.
Q1 Model Y Sales
In the first quarter, the Tesla Model Y was China’s best-selling SUV. That’s pretty impressive considering that the vehicle was limited to inventory units in the first months of the quarter. Despite this, the Model Y still sold 81,889 units in Q1 2025, putting it at the top of China’s SUV rankings. The new Model Y’s sales this Q2 might even be better.
Longtime Tesla investors have always argued that it is never wise to underestimate or bet against Elon Musk. At the same time, it is becoming evident that it is also not wise to underestimate or bet against Tesla’s best-selling car to date.
Investor's Corner
Tesla Board member and Airbnb co-founder loads up on TSLA ahead of robotaxi launch
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a nod of appreciation for the Tesla Board member’s purchase.
Tesla Board member and Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia has loaded up on TSLA stock (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Board member’s purchase comes just over a month before Tesla is expected to launch an initial robotaxi service in Austin, Texas.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a nod of appreciation for the Tesla Board member in a post on social media.
The TSLA Purchase
As could be seen in a Form 4 submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, Gebbia purchased about $1.02 million worth of TSLA stock. This was comprised of 4,000 TSLA shares at an average price of $256.308 per share.
Interestingly enough, Gebbia’s purchase represents the first time an insider has purchased TSLA stock in about five years. CEO Elon Musk, in response to a post on social media platform X about the Tesla Board member’s TSLA purchase, gave a nod of appreciation for Gebbia. “Joe rocks,” Musk wrote in his post on X.
Gebbia has served on Tesla’s Board as an independent director since 2022, and he is also a known friend of Elon Musk. He even joined the Trump Administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help the government optimize its processes.
Just a Few Weeks Before Robotaxi
The timing of Gebbia’s TSLA stock purchase is quite interesting as the company is expected to launch a dedicated roboatxi service this June in Austin. A recent report from Insider, citing sources reportedly familiar with the matter, claimed that Tesla currently has 300 test operators driving robotaxis around Austin city streets. The publication’s sources also noted that Tesla has an internal deadline of June 1 for the robotaxi service’s rollout, but even a launch near the end of the month would be impressive.
During the Q1 2025 earnings call, Elon Musk explained that the robotaxi service that would be launched in June will feature autonomous rides in Model Y units. He also noted that the robotaxi service would see an expansion to other cities by the end of 2025. “The Teslas that will be fully autonomous in June in Austin are probably Model Ys. So, that is currently on track to be able to do paid rides fully autonomously in Austin in June and then to be in many other cities in the US by the end of this year,” Musk stated.
News
Stellantis unveils solid-state battery for EVs
Stellantis validated solid state battery cells for EVs: ultra-dense, fast-charging, and AI-optimized. Launching demo fleet by 2026.
Stellantis N.V. and Factorial Energy have validated Factorial’s automotive-sized FEST® solid-state battery cells, a major milestone for next-generation electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The breakthrough positions Stellantis and Factorial to advance EV performance with lighter, more efficient batteries.
“Reaching this level of performance reflects the strengths of our collaboration with Factorial.
“This breakthrough puts us at the forefront of the solid-state revolution, but we are not stopping there. We continue working together to push the boundaries and deliver even more advanced solutions, bringing us closer to lighter, more efficient batteries that reduce costs for our customers,” said Ned Curic, Stellanti’s Chief Engineering and Technology Officer.
The 77Ah FEST® cells achieved an energy density of 375Wh/kg, supporting over 600 cycles toward automotive qualification. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, these solid-state cells charge from 15% to over 90% in 18 minutes at room temperature and deliver high power with discharge rates up to 4C. Factorial’s AI-driven electrolyte formulation enables performance in temperatures from -30°C to 45°C (-22°F to 113°F), overcoming previous solid-state limitations.
“Battery development is about compromise. While optimizing one feature is simple, balancing high energy density, cycle life, fast charging, and safety in an automotive-sized battery with OEM validation is a breakthrough,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial Energy. “This achievement with Stellantis is bringing next-generation battery technology from research to reality.”
The collaboration optimizes battery pack design for reduced weight and improved efficiency, enhancing vehicle range and affordability. Stellantis invested $75 million in Factorial in 2021 and plans to integrate these batteries into a demonstration fleet by 2026. This fleet will validate the technology’s real-world performance, a critical step toward commercialization.
The milestone aligns with Stellantis’ push for sustainable EV solutions, leveraging Factorial’s disruptive technology to meet the rising demand for high-performance batteries. As the companies refine pack architecture, the validated cells promise faster charging and greater efficiency, potentially reshaping the EV market. With the demonstration fleet on the horizon, Stellantis and Factorial are poised to lead the solid-state battery push, delivering cost-effective, high-range EVs to consumers.
