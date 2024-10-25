By

Tesla Energy is steadily becoming a more prolific part of the company’s operations. In the third quarter of 2024 alone, Tesla revealed that its energy division was able to achieve a record gross margin of 30.5%. Tesla also noted that as of Q3, over 750,000 Powerwalls have been installed globally. From this number, 100,000 are enrolled in Virtual Power Plants (VPPs).

“As of Q3, over 100,000 Powerwalls were enrolled in Virtual Power Plant programs, delivering additional financial value to owners while providing much-needed support to the grid during periods of stress,” Tesla wrote in its Q3 2024 Update Letter.

The milestone was announced by Tesla Energy in a post on its official X account. In an article on the social media platform, Tesla Energy noted that there are dozens of Tesla VPPs currently operating around the globe. These Virtual Power Plants support local electric grids, and they also balance supply and demand when energy usage spikes in their respective areas.

The contributions of Tesla’s VPPs have been substantial. In California alone, Tesla noted that its Virtual Power Plants delivered over 125 MW of energy during the state’s heat wave peak. VPPs are not only beneficial for the community as well, as they also provide Powerwall owners with a way to lower their utility bills and avoid power outages.

Some VPP initiatives also offer monetary compensation for participants. This became quite evident in September 2022 when Tesla owner Mark Gillund of Sacramento, CA told Teslarati that his solar and Powerwall setup, which were enrolled in the California VPP, earned $510 for sending 255 kWh of energy over a week of VPP events.

As per the Tesla owner, the $510 that his system earned covered the monthly payment of his home’s solar and Powerwall setup.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla announces 100k Powerwalls are participating in Virtual Power Plants