Tesla Powerwalls to help expand Virtual Power Plant in Colorado
Colorado’s Virtual Power Plant program is about to get even bigger, with the help of Tesla’s Powerwalls.
Tesla’s Powerwalls are set to help expand a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in Colorado, as an announcement this week notes that the company will be partnering with two local energy providers.
In a press release on Thursday, utility provider Xcel Energy and resource management company Itron announced a partnership with Tesla to help expand the existing VPP in Colorado, dubbed the Renewable Battery Connect program. Itron will integrate its IntelliFLEX platform with Tesla’s Powerwall management system, and the partners plan to increase the number of batteries that can be used during times of peak demand, as managed by Xcel.
The IntelliFLEX Aggregator Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) is designed to let energy providers localize the management of distributed batteries, utilizing a combination of residential battery storage, solar energy, electric vehicle (EV) chargers and other management systems to help balance grid energy more efficiently.
“Our Renewable Battery Connect program creates a new VPP in Colorado and we’re proud to work with Itron and Tesla, who have proven to be trusted industry partners and align with our goals to strengthen the energy grid while maintaining reliability and advancing renewable energy,” said Emmett Romine, Xcel’s VP of Customer Energy and Transportation Solutions. “This collaboration will deliver renewable, solar energy when our customers need it most.”
Truly one of the most underrated benefits of having a Tesla Powerwall.🏡🔋
Because fluctuating electricity prices suck.pic.twitter.com/GwIvOB3F1y
— TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 27, 2025
Itron also says the IntelliFLEX system currently helps facilitate around three million distributed energy resource devices for 30 different utilities across the U.S. The company also says the tool will give Xcel more power to manage customers’ residential batteries to help stabilize local grids.
“Integrating our IntelliFLEX solution with Tesla Powerwall demonstrates a shared vision with a leading technology partner who is at the forefront of creating electrification solutions,” said Don Reeves, SVP of Outcomes at Itron. “Through this collaboration, we are excited to bring new capabilities to Xcel Energy as they embark on its energy transition journey.”
Tesla’s Powerwall home batteries have been utilized in markets around the world, effectively letting owners store and sell stored energy back to the electrical grid in times of peak demand, outages, and other peak use cases. This kind of distributed battery system is being piloted or run in a number of U.S. states, including California, Texas, and Massachusetts, and in a few other countries and territories.
The company currently builds Powerwalls at its Gigafactory in Nevada, and the facility in November celebrated building over 1,000 of the home batteries in a single day as it continues to ramp production. In October, Tesla also said that it had over 100,000 Powerwalls participating in its VPP programs worldwide.
Tesla quietly added this extra Sentry Mode feature to deter vandals
Tesla’s Sentry Mode gets another feature, set to add an extra layer of security against vandalism.
Amidst increased vandalism events against Tesla’s vehicles in recent weeks, the company’s Sentry Mode has increasingly been in the spotlight as a deterrent for criminal activity. As part of an update to its website this week, Tesla has also revealed a subtle addition to the recording system that should help deter vandals caught in the act.
Tesla’s Sentry Mode on Cybertrucks will soon play music at the maximum volume when the vehicle’s cameras detect activity, as detailed on the company’s redesigned Cybertruck web page this week and initially spotted by Not a Tesla App. The detail was quietly added to the Cybertruck web page, as part of the larger Sentry Mode suite of features that lets owners check out the external cameras on their electric vehicles (EVs) even when away.
“Enable Sentry Mode to monitor your unattended vehicle or trailer, and automatically activate the alarm, increase the touchscreen brightness and play music at max volume if a threat is detected,” Tesla writes on the Cybertruck page.
The music feature could use the Cybertruck’s superhorn and external speaker to play the music outside the vehicle for an even louder response to potential threats, though it’s not clear at this point whether the added feature will utilize the external or internal speakers. The music feature is also not detailed on Tesla’s web pages for other vehicles at this point, though it would be surprising to see it only available on the Cybertruck given that Sentry Mode is available across the company’s entire lineup.
You can also see the Sentry Mode image that appears on the touchscreen when activated below.
Tesla details the features from Sentry Mode in its owner’s manuals as follows:
When enabled, your vehicle’s cameras remain powered on and ready to record suspicious activity around your vehicle when Cybertruck is locked and in Park. Think of Sentry Mode as an intelligent vehicle security system that alerts you when it detects possible threats nearby.
If a threat is detected or the vehicle sensors determine there is a lot of jerky movement like when getting towed or shaken, Sentry Mode:
-
- Pulses the headlights.
- Sounds the alarm.
- Displays a message on the touchscreen that indicates cameras may be recording to inform individuals outside of the vehicles.
- Alerts you of the alarm on the mobile app.
- Saves footage of the event to a USB drive (if installed)
Earlier this week, CEO Elon Musk also said that Tesla was increasing security at the company’s stores, along with activating Sentry Mode on all vehicles at the company’s locations. Musk also said earlier this month that it could make its vehicles automatically honk at people who come near or touch the vehicle, which would take a similar approach to scaring off people potentially keying or otherwise vandalizing a Tesla.
Tesla has ramped up security and activated Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores https://t.co/3HwUgE8ZoF
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2025
Following a substantial uptick in protests and vandalism targeting Tesla’s vehicles in response to Musk’s recent actions at Trump’s inauguration and since with the newly created government efficiency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has begun looking into several of these incidents.
Additionally, President Donald Trump said that Tesla attacks would be categorized as “domestic terrorism,” even suggesting that some of those who have been recently arrested in these cases could be sent to prison camps in El Salvador, where the administration has recently been sending migrants.
“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”
Tesla owner harassed by anti-Musk driver in disturbing encounter
The Tesla driver for two years was en route to a doctor’s appointment when the incident happened.
A mother and Tesla owner from Lynnwood, WA reported that she was cut off and verbally harassed by another driver earlier this week.
The incident was recorded through Tesla’s built-in dashcam feature.
The Incident
Leigh, a Tesla driver for two years, was en route to a doctor’s appointment when a white Subaru SUV reportedly swerved in front of her and stopped. As could be seen in the Tesla dashcam video, the Subaru driver, who was wearing a camouflage jacket and ski mask, opened his door and walked towards the Tesla owner.
“He gets out and walks straight up to my door window. So I cracked my window, and I said, ‘What? What is the problem?’ He goes, ‘You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You’re driving it. You need to sell your car,” Leigh noted in a comment to FOX 13 Seattle.
Fortunately, the mom stated that she was alone when the incident happened. Despite this, the encounter has left her shaken. “I could only see his eyes. He also had a large bag in front of him and baggy clothes. I had no idea if I was safe or not. It certainly felt very threatening and harassing,” Leigh stated.
Feeling Threatened
The Tesla owner stated that she and her family acquired their electric vehicle because it was convenient and good for the environment. It is then insane that such a vehicle has now become a harassment lure from other drivers.
“Obviously, this isn’t the first time I’ve driven my car and experienced minor incidents, but to be cut off and approached in my own vehicle, in the middle of the road, at what point do I have any power? I felt very threatened. Just really sad that this is what’s happening to people. Honestly, it doesn’t affect how I believe or what I believe—it’s just the car I drive,” Leigh stated.
Rising Hostility
The Lynnwood incident aligns with a surge in aggression toward Tesla drivers and facilities, from a Las Vegas service center fire to a reported shooting at a store in Oregon. Tesla owners have also reported a growing wave of vandalism incidents against their vehicles. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that those who attack Teslas will be persecuted. The sentiments were echoed by Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Elon Musk to file lawsuit against former US Rep Jamaal Bowman: “I’ve had enough”
Bowman called the Tesla CEO a “Nazi” and a “thief” during a segment on CNN.
Elon Musk has announced that he is filing a lawsuit against former United States Representative Jamaal Bowman over his recent comments in a CNN segment.
Musk shared his legal intentions in a post on social media platform X.
Bowman’s Comments
During an appearance on CNN, Bowman, who made news in 2023 by triggering a fire alarm while Congress was in session, strongly criticized Elon Musk. Unlike other Musk critics, Bowman went straight for the jugular, calling the CEO a “Nazi” and a “thief.” Bowman’s comments received polarizing reactions in social media, with some users stating that such words could be used to sue for defamation.
“The American people do not trust Elon Musk. And Elon Musk is incompetent in his position. And how do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, it was challenged in court, the court said people have to go back, and now the people are coming back. He’s incompetent, he’s a thief, he’s a Nazi, and people don’t trust him,” Bowman said.
“I’ve Had Enough”
In a comment to a video of Bowman’s CNN segment that was shared on X, Musk stated that the former Democratic Congressman’s words have crossed a line. “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” Musk wrote in a post on X. Musk’s post received some support from X users, several of whom noted that it’s high time the CEO fought back against the vitriol that is consistently thrown his way.
Musk has been on the receiving end of protests from critics who oppose his work with U.S. President Donald Trump and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Opposition against Musk has spilled over to Tesla, resulting in stores being shot, firebombed by Molotov cocktails, vandalized, and vehicles and Superchargers being subjected to arson. Even regular Tesla owners have reported a growing wave of vandalism incidents.
