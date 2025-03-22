Tesla Powerwalls to help expand Virtual Power Plant in Colorado

Tesla’s Powerwalls are set to help expand a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in Colorado, as an announcement this week notes that the company will be partnering with two local energy providers.

In a press release on Thursday, utility provider Xcel Energy and resource management company Itron announced a partnership with Tesla to help expand the existing VPP in Colorado, dubbed the Renewable Battery Connect program. Itron will integrate its IntelliFLEX platform with Tesla’s Powerwall management system, and the partners plan to increase the number of batteries that can be used during times of peak demand, as managed by Xcel.

The IntelliFLEX Aggregator Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) is designed to let energy providers localize the management of distributed batteries, utilizing a combination of residential battery storage, solar energy, electric vehicle (EV) chargers and other management systems to help balance grid energy more efficiently.

“Our Renewable Battery Connect program creates a new VPP in Colorado and we’re proud to work with Itron and Tesla, who have proven to be trusted industry partners and align with our goals to strengthen the energy grid while maintaining reliability and advancing renewable energy,” said Emmett Romine, Xcel’s VP of Customer Energy and Transportation Solutions. “This collaboration will deliver renewable, solar energy when our customers need it most.”

Itron also says the IntelliFLEX system currently helps facilitate around three million distributed energy resource devices for 30 different utilities across the U.S. The company also says the tool will give Xcel more power to manage customers’ residential batteries to help stabilize local grids.

“Integrating our IntelliFLEX solution with Tesla Powerwall demonstrates a shared vision with a leading technology partner who is at the forefront of creating electrification solutions,” said Don Reeves, SVP of Outcomes at Itron. “Through this collaboration, we are excited to bring new capabilities to Xcel Energy as they embark on its energy transition journey.”

Tesla’s Powerwall home batteries have been utilized in markets around the world, effectively letting owners store and sell stored energy back to the electrical grid in times of peak demand, outages, and other peak use cases. This kind of distributed battery system is being piloted or run in a number of U.S. states, including California, Texas, and Massachusetts, and in a few other countries and territories.

The company currently builds Powerwalls at its Gigafactory in Nevada, and the facility in November celebrated building over 1,000 of the home batteries in a single day as it continues to ramp production. In October, Tesla also said that it had over 100,000 Powerwalls participating in its VPP programs worldwide.