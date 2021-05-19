VIDEO: Tesla’s next-gen Roadster arrives at Petersen Auto Museum

By

Tesla’s next-generation Roadster is officially on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, and spectators are getting their first glimpses of the all-electric supercar.

Last week, it was announced that the Tesla Roadster would arrive at the Petersen Auto Museum for a two-week-long appearance in its own specialized exhibit. Tesla’s “halo car,” as it has been described in the past, is on display from today, May 19th, until June 2nd, 2021.

Now that the Roadster is officially in the Los Angeles museum, spectators are getting their first glimpses of the all-electric supercar ahead of its production push, which is scheduled to occur next year. Tesla unveiled the Roadster in 2017, but the company has focused primarily on increasing production of its mass-market vehicles, solving battery constraint bottlenecks, and working on producing its passenger cars before working on getting the Roadster in production.

Thanks to the YouTube account “gaussdog,” we are getting our first looks at the Roadster in the exhibit.

It appears that not much has changed with the Roadster since its last public appearance at Tesla’s Battery Day and Shareholder Meeting in September 2020. Since then, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed some new details about the Roadster’s potential capabilities, including the ability to hover using a SpaceX package that would utilize cold gas thrusters to help it gain altitude. Additionally, these thrusters could be placed on the back of the vehicle to increase the Roadster’s already face-melting 0-60 MPH time of less than 1.99 seconds, similar to the Plaid+ Model S that was revealed in January.

Musk commented on the vehicle’s potential hovering ability during an interview with Joe Rogan:

“I want it to hover. I’m trying to figure out how to make this thing hover without, you know, killing people. I thought maybe we could make it hover, but not too high. So maybe it could hover, like, a meter above the ground, or something. So, if you plummet, you blow out the suspension, but you’re not going to die. Maybe, I don’t know, six feet. If we put a height limit on it, it will probably be fine.”

Musk added that the vehicle would be able to travel while in mid-air and that it would move “pretty fast.” However, he believes that certain restrictions should be put into place to decrease the risk of an accident. He mentioned a time restriction system that would automatically ground the vehicle after a certain period of time.

Acknowledging that the hovering may not be possible, Musk does believe that Tesla could still install thrusters behind the license plate to increase thrust.

Musk plans to have a “release candidate design drivable by late Summer” and noted that finalizing the tri-motor drive system and advanced battery work were “important precursors” to solve before production begins.

Petersen has an “After Hours Experience” set up for the Roadster as well, and the cost is $45 per ticket and has limited availability. General admission tickets cost $16 for adults, $11 for children, and $14 for seniors.

Check out the first video of the Roadster from the Petersen Automotive Museum below, courtesy of gaussdog.

