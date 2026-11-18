Tesla is now utilizing its in-house Robotaxi platform to give those waiting for their vehicles during Service visits rides instead of offering Uber credits or Loaner vehicles.

Tesla owners in Austin who bring vehicles in for service are receiving in-app prompts to use the company’s Robotaxi network while their cars are being worked on.

One recent notification, sent during a frunk repair, carried the heading “Try Robotaxi During Your Service Visit” and stated that while the vehicle is being serviced, the customer can take an autonomous Robotaxi ride to the next destination in Austin and download the Robotaxi app to get started.

Interesting. While my frunk gets fixed Tesla suggests taking a Robotaxi 😇 https://t.co/QiUbAmrp4a — Wadesmith (@LanceWade) November 17, 2026

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The suggestion arrives as Tesla has long relied on two main ways to keep customers mobile during longer service visits. Service centers have typically offered loaner vehicles drawn from a limited fleet; when those vehicles were unavailable, centers have issued Uber or Lyft credits. Uber credits were widely eliminated years ago, but some locations will still give them out.

Both approaches carry costs: loaner cars occupy inventory that could otherwise be sold, and third-party credits generate recurring expense.

Code discovered in Tesla app version 4.60.5 in September 2026 already listed “sv_transport_robotaxi” among the transportation options available for service appointments, alongside paid loaners and other alternatives, indicating the company had been preparing to route customers through its own autonomous fleet.

Austin provides the clearest early example. The city remains Tesla’s primary Robotaxi market, with unsupervised Model Y and Cybercab vehicles operating across an expanded zone of roughly 400–440 square miles and running 24/7 since November 11. Public driverless service is also live in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa.

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Directing service customers into this network keeps the vehicles utilized and reduces reliance on external rideshare credits, while giving owners practical experience with the Robotaxi app and vehicles during the repair window. Once service is complete, the same network can be used for the return trip without a staffed loaner handoff.

The Austin notification is the first public instance of the capability the September app code previewed. As Robotaxi expands into additional U.S. markets and the fleet grows, service centers in those cities are positioned to follow the same pattern, presenting autonomous rides as a primary transportation option during the service appointment rather than defaulting to loaner vehicles or third-party credits.

For customers, the change preserves mobility without the logistics of arranging a temporary car; for Tesla, it links the service operation more tightly to the expanding Robotaxi business.