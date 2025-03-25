Tesla is officially launching in Saudi Arabia. The electric vehicle manufacturer is arriving in Saudi Arabia with a launch event at the Bujairi Terrace on April 10, 2025.

“Explore our global bestselling lineup and step into a world powered by solar energy, sustained by batteries, and driven by electric vehicles.

“Experience the future of autonomous driving with Cybercab, and meet Optimus, our humanoid robot, as we showcase what’s next in AI and robotics. Our team will be on hand to answer any questions you have about Tesla ownership, home charging and more,” stated Tesla.

The event will start at 20:00 and end at 23:00. Slots for the event are limited. Anyone who wants to attend can sign up here.

Initial reactions to Tesla’s arrival in Saudi Arabia seem to be positive. In the company’s announcement on X, a few responders commented that they’ve been asking Tesla to come to Saudi Arabia for years. Early reactions hint that Tesla’s brand name is not tarnished in all countries.

Excitement for Tesla in Saudi Arabia contrasts reactions to the brand in the United States, some parts of Canada, and select European cities. Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers have been a target for arson as Elon Musk’s public image continues to gather hate. The Tesla attacks have led to the FBI forming a task force to address the incidents.