News
Tesla launching in Saudi Arabia
Tesla is officially launching in Saudi Arabia. The electric vehicle manufacturer is arriving in Saudi Arabia with a launch event at the Bujairi Terrace on April 10, 2025.
“Explore our global bestselling lineup and step into a world powered by solar energy, sustained by batteries, and driven by electric vehicles.
“Experience the future of autonomous driving with Cybercab, and meet Optimus, our humanoid robot, as we showcase what’s next in AI and robotics. Our team will be on hand to answer any questions you have about Tesla ownership, home charging and more,” stated Tesla.
The event will start at 20:00 and end at 23:00. Slots for the event are limited. Anyone who wants to attend can sign up here.
Initial reactions to Tesla’s arrival in Saudi Arabia seem to be positive. In the company’s announcement on X, a few responders commented that they’ve been asking Tesla to come to Saudi Arabia for years. Early reactions hint that Tesla’s brand name is not tarnished in all countries.
Excitement for Tesla in Saudi Arabia contrasts reactions to the brand in the United States, some parts of Canada, and select European cities. Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers have been a target for arson as Elon Musk’s public image continues to gather hate. The Tesla attacks have led to the FBI forming a task force to address the incidents.
News
Tesla China seems to have overtaken Q1 2024’s registrations with new Model Y ramp
During the week of March 17-23, Tesla China saw 17,400 new vehicle registrations.
The new Model Y’s ramp is resulting in a strong comeback for Tesla in China. This was highlighted by the momentum of Tesla’s new vehicle registrations in the country.
With the new Model Y now starting deliveries, Tesla China’s year-to-date registrations appear to have surpassed the company’s 2024 numbers in the same period.
Tesla China Registrations
During the week of March 17-23, Tesla China saw 17,400 new vehicle registrations, the highest this Q1 2025 so far. This represents a 13.7% increase from the previous week. With these results, industry watchers have noted that Tesla China’s insurance registrations are now up 28.2% year-over-year.
Tesla China’s new vehicle registrations have seen a notable rise this March as the company started deliveries of the new Model Y to domestic customers. In the week ending March 2, Tesla China saw 12,400 registrations. In the week ending March 9, the number rose to 13,800, and in the week ending March 16, registrations rose once more to 15,300 vehicles.
Overtaking Q1 2024
As per industry watchers, Tesla is estimated to have seen 116,200 new vehicle registrations in China as of the week ending March 23, 2025. In the same period in 2024, Tesla China was estimated to have seen 115,900 new vehicle registrations–and that’s with the new Model Y having just a few weeks’ worth of domestic deliveries.
Time for a Comeback
The new Model Y has been making quite a big impact on China’s domestic automotive market. Previous reports indicate that the revamped all-electric crossover completely dominated the premium all-electric SUV segment in China last week with 9,451 sales, far ahead of the 1,390 units that were sold by its closest competitor, the Zeekr 7X.
In the week ending March 23, 2025, estimates suggest that Tesla China saw 10,628 registrations for the new Model Y. Such numbers could result in the vehicle ranking very well in China’s premium all-electric SUV segment once more.
News
Tesla attacks get FBI task force to squash the acts of ‘domestic terrorism’
The FBI has launched a task force with the ATF to stop violent Tesla attacks & investigate a March 29 anti-Tesla protest.
An FBI task force has been assigned to crackdown on Tesla attacks, which have been targeting the company’s stores, Supercharger stalls, and vehicles.
“Can confirm: The FBI has launched a Task Force in conjunction with ATF to coordinate investigative activity and crack down on violent Tesla attacks. More to come,” noted the FBI’s Assistant Director to Public Affairs, Ben Williamson, on X.
The FBI task force assigned to end attacks on Tesla is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Most Tesla attacks involve setting a store, Supercharger, or vehicle on fire, usually by throwing a Molotov cocktail. The task force will also be working with the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division.
“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response. This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel on X.
The FBI is looking into two active anti-Tesla sites and the “Tesla Takedown” protest scheduled for March 29. One of the sites is Dogeque.st, which has been doxxing Tesla employees and locations across the United States. The website is also doxxing Tesla owners, resulting in safety concerns for civilians.
The anti-Tesla attacks have resulted in at least four arrests thus far. Three people were arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at Tesla stores, Superchargers, and vehicles. One person was arrested for driving into a crowd of protesters in front of a Tesla store. Fortunately, none of the attacks–on either side–have resulted in injuries or fatalities.
News
Multiple explosives found at Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas
The disturbing incident follows a series of vandalism and arson cases linked to Tesla facilities and vehicles.
Multiple incendiary devices were discovered inside a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas on Monday morning, police have stated. The disturbing incident follows a series of vandalism and arson cases linked to Tesla facilities and vehicles, which have since prompted federal and local investigations.
Devices Found After Anonymous Tip
Austin Police Department officers responded to the Tesla showroom following an anonymous call about alleged bombs inside the building. Upon arrival at the location, authorities found several “suspicious devices,” which were later identified as incendiary by the Austin Police Department Bomb Squad.
The bomb squad was able to remove the incendiary devices without incident. Citing the police department, the Daily Mail has noted that the devices were designed to cause “large-scale explosive violence.” No arrests have been made in relation to the incident as of writing, though an investigation is ongoing.
The Austin PD’s Statement
A release from the Austin Police Department’s Public Information Office described the details of the incident:
“On Monday, March 24, 2025, at approximately 8:04 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a Found/Abandoned Hazardous call at the Tesla dealership located at 12845 N. US 183 Hwy SVRD NB. When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate. The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident. This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time,” the Austin PD wrote.
Attacks Linked to Musk’s Government Role
The apparent Tesla Austin attempted bombing comes amid escalating violence against Tesla properties, which seemed to be attributed in no small part to Elon Musk’s leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative slashing federal spending. Musk, during a conversation with Sean Hannity of FOX News, claimed that the aggressive attacks stem from his efforts to curb waste.
“It turns out when you take away people’s, you know, the money that they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset. And they basically want kill me because I’m stopping their fraud and they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things,” Musk noted.
