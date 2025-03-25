An FBI task force has been assigned to crackdown on Tesla attacks, which have been targeting the company’s stores, Supercharger stalls, and vehicles.

“Can confirm: The FBI has launched a Task Force in conjunction with ATF to coordinate investigative activity and crack down on violent Tesla attacks. More to come,” noted the FBI’s Assistant Director to Public Affairs, Ben Williamson, on X.

The FBI task force assigned to end attacks on Tesla is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Most Tesla attacks involve setting a store, Supercharger, or vehicle on fire, usually by throwing a Molotov cocktail. The task force will also be working with the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. Tesla quietly added this extra Sentry Mode feature to deter vandals

“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response. This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel on X.

The FBI is looking into two active anti-Tesla sites and the “Tesla Takedown” protest scheduled for March 29. One of the sites is Dogeque.st, which has been doxxing Tesla employees and locations across the United States. The website is also doxxing Tesla owners, resulting in safety concerns for civilians.

The anti-Tesla attacks have resulted in at least four arrests thus far. Three people were arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at Tesla stores, Superchargers, and vehicles. One person was arrested for driving into a crowd of protesters in front of a Tesla store. Fortunately, none of the attacks–on either side–have resulted in injuries or fatalities.