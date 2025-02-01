First Tesla Semi high-volume production builds expected this 2025

By

The Tesla Semi is still on track to start its production this 2025.

This suggests that Tesla’s Class 8 all-electric truck could become a more common sight on public roads soon.

The Tesla Semi program:

The Tesla Semi was unveiled alongside the next-generation Roadster back in late 2017.

The vehicle held its first delivery event in December 2022.

Since then, the Semi has been delivered only to very few customers.

Tesla, however, has started building a dedicated Semi factory in Nevada that is designed to mass produce the Class 8 all-electric truck.

The Tesla Semi factory is expected to produce 50,000 units of the vehicle per year.

Q4 2024 earnings call update:

During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Tesla was asked about the progress of the Semi program.

The inquiry was addressed by Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy.

As per Moravy, the first builds of the Semi’s high-volume design will come late this year before ramping early in 2026.

“We just closed out the Semi factory roof and walls last week in Reno, a schedule which is great with the weather. In Reno, you never know what’s going to happen. But we’re prepping for mechanical installation of all the equipment in the coming months. The first builds of the high-volume Semi design will come late this year in 2025 and begin ramping early in 2026,” Moravy noted.

The Tesla Semi’s potential:

Moravy also highlighted that the Tesla Semi would be a no-brainer for operators.

“The Semi is a TCO no-brainer. I think it’s really similar to Optimus. It’s going to be set by how much people pay, and its total cost of ownership is much, much cheaper than any other transportation you could have. So, at that point, when we’re at scale, it will meaningfully contribute to Tesla’s revenue,” Moravy said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also emphasized that the Semi’s autonomous driving capabilities would provide a big selling point for the Class 8 all-electric truck.

“I do think that Tesla Semi, again with autonomy, is going to be incredibly valuable,” Musk said.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

First Tesla Semi high-volume production builds expected this 2025