The Tesla Semi has now been tested by a few different companies, and recent client DHL has just shared its results from a two-week trial period with the Class 8 truck, noting that it significantly outperformed the company’s expectations.

On its website, DHL has posted initial results from a two-week testing period with the Tesla Semi, in which it drove the electric Class 8 truck over 3,000 miles of its normal operating routes based in Livermore, California. Part of the trial included a 390-mile haul with the Semi fully loaded with a gross combined weight of 75,000 pounds, which the company says confirmed the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) ability to haul “typical DHL payloads over a long distance on a single charge.”

Impressively, DHL says that, for more than half the time the crew drove the Semi, it averaged 1.72 kWh per mile when operating at speeds exceeding 50 mph (80 km/h). As the company notes, this went way beyond DHL’s expectations as well as Tesla’s own rating for the Semi.

On its website, Tesla says the Semi can achieve a driving efficiency of “under 2 kWh” of energy consumption per mile with a total full-load range of 300 or 500 miles. The Semi also has a battery pack of around 900 kWh.

“Maximizing range and efficiency is crucial to proving that long-haul electric vehicles can perform equivalent work to diesel,” writes Graham Caroll, DHL’s Head of Business Development for semi-trucks. “We’re excited to see DHL confirm the benefits of the Semi’s advanced technology and driver-centric features in live commercial operations.”

Following the trial, DHL says it’s now evaluating how to integrate the Semis into its fleet when Tesla begins volume production of the Semi at an upcoming Gigafactory Nevada facility in 2026.

The trial also comes as the latest in a series of companies sharing early testing results for the Semi. The first company to get access to Tesla’s Semis was PepsiCo, and it’s currently operating the vehicles out of hubs in Modesto, Sacramento, and Fresno, California. PepsiCo’s early performance results with the Semi also showed promising efficiency results.

During the IAA trucking conference in Münich, Germany last month, Tesla Semi Engineering Head Dan Priestley also shared a few additional details about the Semi’s early fleet data. One of the highlights from his presentation was that the Semi pilot fleet so far has a 95-percent uptime including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

Additionally, Priestley said that more than 4.65 million miles have been driven since the Semi pilot programs began, while one single Semi unit alone has driven over 248,000 miles after just 18 months.

