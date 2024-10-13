By

Following the unveiling of Tesla’s Cybercab and Robovan last week, the company’s lead designer has shared a few words about the design of the unique autonomous vehicles—including the fact that the Robovan could “possibly” have been designed to be small enough to fit inside of a Boring Company tunnel.

In a video recap of the We, Robot event shared by The Kilowatts on Sunday, host Ryan Levenson interviews Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen while sitting in the new Robovan. When Levenson asks if the Robovan’s size is small enough to fit into a Boring Company tunnel, the designer responds with a cheeky, enthusiastic “possibly,” though he stops short of actually saying whether or not that’s part of Tesla’s plans.

“[The Robovan] solves all the needs from, basically when you have multiple groups, if you need to carry boxes, packages, and all the needs for mass transportation that aren’t really solved now,” von Holzhausen said.

Levenson also asks how the two vehicles are different, to which the lead designer explains that the unique two-seater design of the Cybercab was chosen because 95 percent of ride-shares are taking just one to two people.

“Robotaxi is designed for, like generally most rides, and this is designed for when you have more than six to eight people and you need more. Or for mass transportation—school buses, regular buses in the inner city, wedding party, you know, whatever,” von Holzhausen adds.

The interview is sandwiched between Levenson’s larger coverage of the Cybercab and Robovan unveiling event, which was held on Thursday, and he also goes on to talk about being able to use Waymo already in San Francisco.

You can watch the full interview with Franz below, as shared by The Kilowatts.

Teslarati was also fortunate enough to be in attendance for the event, and you can check out our photos of the Robovan as well as our first full ride in the Tesla Cybercab below.

🎥: Our FULL first ride in the @Tesla Cybercab pic.twitter.com/6gR7OgKRCz — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024

“One of the things we wanted to do, and we’ve seen this with the Cybertruck, is we wanted to change the look of the roads,” Musk said of the Robovan’s design during the event.

Following the unveiling of the Robovan, Elon Musk said that the inspiration behind its design came from art deco buses, again echoing his classic goal to “make the future look like the future.”

Musk has also explained that the Robovan has unusually low ground clearance due to an automatic load-leveling suspension system that raises or lowers based on the smoothness of the road conditions.

