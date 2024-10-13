By

A court in Sweden has ruled that Tesla can’t force a local post provider to resume deliveries of the company’s license plates, after the country’s largest postal service joined labor efforts last year by withholding all mail from the company.

PostNord, Sweden’s largest mail provider, joined strikes lodged against Tesla by union IF Metall last November, going on to halt the delivery of the company’s license plates. Tesla Sweden launched lawsuits against both PostNord and the Swedish Transport Agency, which issues plates but has refused requests to utilize a different mail carrier.

At this point, the labor efforts and the suit have been ongoing for nearly a year, forcing Tesla Sweden to deliver some of its vehicles without license plates altogether, and to later use temporary replacement plates.

On Friday, however, a district court in Sweden ruled that Tesla couldn’t force PostNord to resume the delivery of license plates, claiming that the country’s constitution forbids government agencies from intervening in labor efforts, as The New York Times reports.

“Parties in the labor market have the right to take action, and the state should not intervene,” said Patrik Alm, a Solna District Court senior judge.

RELATED:

The license plate withholding followed strikes in which Tesla service workers were asked by IF Metall to stop performing service on the company’s vehicles, though most service was able to resume earlier this year.

Currently, Tesla has new owners apply directly for license plates, and new tags are delivered straight to owners by the Transport Agency, without ever needing to go through the automaker’s stores. Tesla has also found other workaround solutions for related strikes, such as having units delivered by land to bypass a dockworker’s strike that ceased ship imports of the company’s electric vehicles (EVs).

PostNord workers are represented by the Swedish Union for Service and Communications Employees union, referred to as Seko. Meanwhile, around 70 percent of workers in Sweden are members of a union, and both Seko and IF Metall have noted that the company’s efforts against signing a collective bargaining agreement are in opposition to the country’s workforce culture of mutual cooperation between employees and employers.

“Now it’s probably time for Tesla to stop fooling around and respect the Swedish collective agreement model,” said Gabriella Lavecchia, Seko union president. “The fact that they spend so much time and energy trying to get around the game rules is just a signal that they have big problems.”

Tesla still has the option to appeal the ruling in a higher court within the next three weeks, and the labor efforts seemingly haven’t slowed the company’s sales too significantly in the EV-dense country. According to data from Mobility Sweden, Tesla sales in Sweden have increased by 1 percent to 16,478 vehicles delivered in the first nine months of the year.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Court rules against Tesla Sweden in license plate withholding suit